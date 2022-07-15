Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael after one year together

15 July 2022, 15:05 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 15:07

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Coleen and Micheal reportedly grew apart and decided to amicably end their relationship.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has split from her supermarket worker boyfriend Michael Jones after one year of dating.

As reported by The Sun, the pair amicably ended their relationship after drifting apart.

A source said: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end.

“They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close.

Coleen and Michael dated for a year
Coleen and Michael dated for a year. Picture: Instagram

“She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush.

“Coleen enjoys the single life and has said she’ll soon be back online dating trying to find her dream match.”

A spokesperson for Coleen confirmed the news, saying: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

Coleen, 57, went public with Michael, 58, back in January, and brought him onto Loose Women with her. She later revealed that they met on Tinder and that their first date had lasted six hours.

Denise introduced Michael on Loose Women earlier this year
Denise introduced Michael on Loose Women earlier this year. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking about meeting Michael for the first time, Coleen said: “I went from being really quiet and looking at my phone to literally nearly upending the table when I realised it was him.

“I jumped up screaming. God, it was a fabulous day.”

