Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones? Inside the Loose Women star's relationship

By Heart reporter

Meet Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones, who she met while scrolling on Tinder...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After keeping him a mystery for the past seven months, Coleen Nolan has finally introduced her new boyfriend Michael Jones to the world.

The Loose Women panelist met her partner on Tinder and after a six hour first date, their relationship has been going from strength to strength.

So much so that the couple have even been talking about marriage in the future…

But who is Coleen’s new partner and what do we know about Michael?

All the pictures of #LooseWomen

star @NolanColeen and new man Michael from our exclusive at-home shoot https://t.co/KkbJE5P79L — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 18, 2022

Coleen Nolan went on a first date to a pub with new boyfriend Michael Joneshttps://t.co/HlRgCTHft0 — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 17, 2022

Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend?

Coleen, 56, met Michael back in summer 2021 and they have been inseparable ever since.

Michael works in logistics for a supermarket and has a 20 year old son named Nico from a previous relationship.

How did Coleen and Michael meet?

The loved-up couple met on popular dating app Tinder.

57-year-old Michael admitted that while he recognised Coleen when he saw her picture, he didn’t know whether to swipe right.

He told OK! magazine: "It was a bit of a dilemma. You think, ‘Am I just swiping because I recognise her?’

Coleen has been dating her new partner since summer 2021. Picture: Instagram

"So I had to think about it and do it for the right reasons – not even for one minute thinking she’d reply anyway. The surprising thing for me was that once I’d swiped we were a match straight away, which meant that she’d already liked me."

Meanwhile, it was Coleen’s fellow Loose Women star Brenda Edwards who helped pick Michael out on the app as the pair 'swapped phones' to find dates for each other.

And the rest is history, as the pair met at 5pm for their first date at the pub, and were still chatting when it was closing after 11pm.

Coleen Nolan was married to Ray Fensome. Picture: Alamy

Coleen said the pair had an 'instant connection' and knew she really liked him from the get go.

The former Nolans singer is mum to Shane Jr, 33, and Jake, 29, with her first husband actor Shane Richie, 57, and shares daughter Ciara, 21, with her ex-husband Ray Fensome.

And while they have already spent a lot of time with each other’s families, Coleen doesn’t want to rush into moving in together.

She said: "Not yet. Sometimes I think we should and an hour later I’ll have palpitations and say, 'maybe not'."