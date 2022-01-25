Coleen Nolan shares a kiss with new boyfriend as she introduces him on Loose Women

Coleen Nolan recently went public with her new boyfriend Michael Jones after meeting him on a dating app.

Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend appeared as a guest on Loose Women today, just days after the couple went public with their romance.

On Tuesday afternoon's show, Ruth Langsford, Brenda Edwards, and Janet Street Porter sent Coleen, 56, backstage while they interviewed Michael Jones, 57, about the new relationship.

Ruth then asked him: "From your perspective, how difficult was it to get onto dating apps and to make that leap?", to which Michael explained: "I had been on a few dates before that, so it wasn’t difficult, but when I saw Coleen’s face pop up (it) was a bit strange."

To this, Ruth said: "So when her face popped up, did you recognise straight away that is Coleen Nolan?"

Coleen and Michael appeared on Loose Women together today. Picture: ITV

Michael then replied: "Yeah, I knew it was her, yeah.

"I didn’t think for one (minute) that we would match, let alone hear from her if I did swipe."

Michael continued: "I didn’t think she would respond because I didn’t know if she was swiping loads of people, just the odd ones.

"We chatted for a while, a few weeks actually, through texts and then eventually a phone call because she was quite scared about that."

Michael was interviewed by Coleen's Loose Women panellists. Picture: ITV

Coleen and Michael shared a kiss on the show. Picture: ITV

Michael then opened up about their first meeting, saying: "We were just generally chatting about things anyway, and we seemed to be getting on.

"I picked where we met, I was there first, she was fine, she chatted non-stop, and I listened for many, many hours."

Coleen then appeared on stage with a birthday cake, and the pair shared a kiss after being egged on by the panellists.

The couple started dating back in June after meeting on Tinder, but kept their relationship private until last week.