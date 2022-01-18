Coleen Nolan finally goes public with new boyfriend she met on tinder

Coleen Nolan has shown off her new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has shown off her new boyfriend in a brand new interview.

After keeping quiet about her romance for months, Coleen Nolan has officially introduced her new boyfriend Michael Jones.

The pair started dating back in June after meeting on dating app Tinder, but Coleen, 56, previously kept the details about her love life private.

Now, the Loose Women star has opened up about her partner, saying marriage is ‘inevitable’ in the future.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Coleen said that from the first time she met Michael, 57, she knew they had something special.

Coleen Nolan introduces new man Michael Jones❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/cBzSUmDNBg — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 17, 2022

Despite being left heartbroken by her divorce from second husband Ray Fensome in 2018, the mum-of-three said she feels ‘fantastic’ in her new relationship.

“I’ll be sitting there in my pyjamas with no make-up on, swollen eyes and a cold sore and he still looks at me like I’m the best thing since sliced bread,” she said.

“Normally I’d be thinking, 'I need to put make-up on or he won’t fancy me or love me!' And Michael’s come along and he just looks at me like I’ve never been looked at before."

Coleen shares Shane Jr, 33, and Jake, 29, with first husband Shane Richie, and Ciara, 20, with second husband Ray, while Michael is dad to 20-year-old Nico from a previous relationship.

Coleen Nolan split from her ex husband Ray in 2018. Picture: Alamy

And the happy couple have already met each other’s children, with Michael spending Christmas Day with Coleen’s ex Ray.

Michael also opened up about what he thought when he first saw his girlfriend on Tinder, admitting he recognised he from the TV.

He told OK!: "It was a bit of a dilemma. You think, 'Am I just swiping because I recognise her?' So I had to think about it and do it for the right reasons – not even for one minute thinking she’d reply anyway.

“The surprising thing for me was that once I’d swiped we were a match straight away, which meant that she’d already liked me."

The couple don’t currently live together, but they have discussed getting married in the near future.

Asked if they've discussed tying the knot, Coleen said: "All the time. He’ll go, 'It’s just inevitable really, isn’t it?' And I’ll say, 'Yeah!'"