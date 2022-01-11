Masked Singer fans think Mushroom is Loose Women star after spotting accent clue

Viewers of ITV’s Masked Singer think they’ve identified Mushroom as a Loose Women star.

It might have only been on for two weeks, but The Masked Singer has already got us hooked.

On Saturday, Will Young became the third celebrity to be voted off the show after being revealed as the man behind Lionfish.

But fans of the show reckon the real identity of Mushroom is Jane McDonald, after spotting a Loose Woman clue.

Mushroom took to the stage with a rendition of There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease, before hinting she was from Wakefield.

Mushroom performed on The Masked Singer
Mushroom performed on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

She also said she has to get up early for her job, with judge Davina McCall guessing former cruise ship singer Jane was behind the mask.

And people on Twitter were quick to agree, with one writing: “I think Mushroom is Jane McDonald as she is from Wakefield.”

Another said: “I feel like Mushroom is Jane McDonald, given by the clues she said about getting up early so I thought about Loose Women, then about travelling so I thought the cruise show thing, yeah I think it's Jane McDonald. #TheMaskedSinger.”

While a third added: "Mushroom is 100 per cent Jane McDonald, [it's] got to be. #MaskedSingerUK".

ITV viewers think Jane McDonald is on The Masked Singer
ITV viewers think Jane McDonald is on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

And a fourth said: "Mushroom is Jane McDonald? W for Wakefield, been all around the world… #TheMaskedSinger"

58-year-old singer Jane became famous after appearing on the BBC Show The Cruise back in 1998.

She has also released many albums, with her first topping the UK Albums Chart.

Jane also presented Loose Women between 2004 and 2014, and her travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald debuted on Channel 5 in 2017.

Other guesses from the judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora included the likes of Rochelle Hume, Kim Marsh, Joanna Lumley and Sarah Lancashire.

This comes after Will Young became the third star to leave the competition, with the X Factor star saying: “Hiding was so easy and made it so enjoyable. I was nervous when I had to take the mask off! It was very interesting to experience.”

