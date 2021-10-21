Coleen Nolan in Loose Women clash after saying she's 'over' Covid

By Heart reporter

Coleen Nolan clashes with Janet Street-Porter during a discussion about Covid booster jabs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan sparked debate when she said she's a 'bit over it' while discussing the current coronavirus situation on yesterday's Loose Women.

It all started when Janet Street-Porter urged her fellow panellists to get their Covid booster jabs, revealing that she'd had hers the previous day.

Janet said she felt fine after having hers done, adding: "Please go and have your booster jabs today, don't wait for this invitation, if it's more than six months ago you can go!

"I think that people are cautious, they're waiting to be invited."

Coleen and Janet clashed on yesterday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Christine Lampard then asked the panel: "How do we feel about the whole Covid situation at the moment?"

To this, Coleen replied: "I feel like it's passed almost. My issue now is, yeah winter is coming, and winter always brings a pandemic of flu every year, an epidemic of flu, and people get more ill in the winter, so I think some it people are not trusting why all of a sudden is everything to do with Covid?

"People would be getting ill whether we'd heard of Covid or not, obviously that's adding to it as well, I just think there's confusion.

"I just think there's so much confusion and I'm just a bit over it to be honest."

Janet Street-Porter revealed she got her booster jab on Tuesday. Picture: ITV

Janet then retorted: "But you wouldn't be over it if you got it. The fact is, the vaccinations you had six months ago are not as efficient."

Coleen then replied: "But they didn't say that though at the beginning Janet! It was, 'if you are double jabbed, you'll be fine'."

Linda Robson then said: "I think it's a learning process isn't it...", to which Janet replied: "And also there are new variants that have come along over the last few months, now that bothers me because the infection rates are rising and at the same time our protection is waning so that's the reason to have the jab."

Coleen and Janet clashed on yesterday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Coleen then said: "I agree and I will have the booster if I'm eligible, but I have to accept that there's people out there who don't want it and you cannot force people to have this jab if they don't want it, that's their choice."

To this, Janet jokingly replied: "Well I just feel a bit happier and I'm just saying, if I'm happy..."