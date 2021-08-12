Eamonn Holmes makes subtle dig at This Morning over being 'relegated to the holiday slot'

12 August 2021, 11:14

Eamonn Holmes 'liked' a tweet about him being 'relegated to the holiday slot'
Eamonn Holmes 'liked' a tweet about him being 'relegated to the holiday slot'. Picture: Shutterstock/Twitter

Eamonn Holmes has 'liked' a tweet that criticised the show for moving he and wife Ruth Langsford to the holidays.

Eamonn Holmes has seemingly made a subtle dig at This Morning, after 'liking' a tweet that suggested he'd been 'relegated to the holiday slot'.

The presenter, 61, presents the ITV daytime show with his wife Ruth Langsford during the summer holidays, meaning he is the current host of the programme.

Two days ago, Eamonn 'liked' a tweet that read: "When you listen to @EamonnHolmes & @RuthieeL and the everyday normal things they get up to, it makes you wonder why management at @thismorning have relegated them to holidays only?

Eamonn and Ruth stepped down from their slot last year
Eamonn and Ruth stepped down from their slot last year. Picture: Shutterstock

"They deserve a regular spot, bring them back for a weekly slot please, it makes sense! #thismorning."

Eamonn and Ruth released a statement last year that they'd be stepping down from their regular Friday slot, to be replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

The statement read: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

Alison and Dermot present the Friday show together
Alison and Dermot present the Friday show together. Picture: Shutterstock

"We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two!"

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said at the time: "We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

"Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn and Ruth."

