Eamonn Holmes shares first picture of newborn granddaughter: 'Just call me Papa'

Eamonn Holmes son Declan welcomed a baby girl with his wife Jenny. Picture: Instagram/Eamonn Holmes/ Declan Holmes

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes announced he had become a grandfather for the first time earlier this week after his son, Declan, welcomed a baby girl.

Eamonn Holmes, 61, has shared the first picture of his first grandchild.

The This Morning presenter, who is married to co-host Ruth Langsford, shared the black and white picture on his Instagram account on Wednesday, captioning it with a sweet message.

The picture shows Eamonn's son, Declan, holding their newborn baby girl, Emilia.

Captioning the stunning picture, Eamonn wrote: "My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emelia. Welcome to The World Emelia. Just call me Papa."

Eamonn Holmes shared the first picture of Declan's newborn baby, Emilia. Picture: Instagram/Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn's son, Declan, shared a second picture of his newborn baby girl. Picture: Instagram/Declan Holmes

The TV star announced the news he had become a grandfather on This Morning on Tuesday, congratulating his son and his wife Jenny on the birth of the baby girl.

He and Ruth also spoke about what Eamonn will be called by his new granddaughter, which has evidently now been confirmed as 'Papa'.

Ruth said that she can't wait to meet the newborn as she added her congratulations to the couple.

Declan is Eamonn's first son who he shares with his ex wife. Picture: Instagram/Declan Holmes

Eamonn's son, Declan, is one of three children he shares with his ex-wife, Gabrielle, who he split from in 1996.

The exes, who are amicable, are also parents to Rebecca, 29, and Niall, 27.

Eamonn and Ruth have one son together, 19-year-old Jack.

Eamonn announced the exciting news on This Morning earlier this week. Picture: ITV

The broadcaster announced his son was expecting on This Morning back in April this year, telling viewers at the time: “Folks, there’s something I want to talk to you about today.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.

"It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people."

After a picture of Declan and Jenny showed on screen, he went on: "These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

"They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!"

