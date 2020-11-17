This Morning viewers spot hidden tribute to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

This Morning had a hidden tribute to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Picture: ITV

This comes after Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were reportedly dropped from their Friday This Morning slot.

This Morning seemingly made a sweet gesture to hosts Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Monday.

Fans of the show tuned in to watch Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take us through the day's headlines.

As the camera panned over to the hosts, a few shelves could be seen filled with plants and ornaments, as well as two mugs with the letters ‘E’ and ‘R’.

One fan spotted it and shared a clip on Twitter, asking: "Who @thismorning decided not to change Eamonn and Ruth’s mugs?"

This Morning fans noticed the Eamonn and Ruth mugs. Picture: ITV

This comes after claims that Ruth and Eamonn have been sacked from their regular Friday slot on This Morning.

The husband and wife have worked on This Morning since 2006, but it was reported over the weekend that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary would be taking over.

According to The Mirror, the shake up would see them remain on This Morning to present for the six weeks over the summer period that Holly and Phillip take their break.

But ITV has since responded to the reports, telling Heart.co.uk "We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course."

Speaking about Eamonn and Ruth's reported sacking from their Friday slot, a source told Mirror: "Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made."

Another source told The Sun: "Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

"It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

"It's a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday."

Alison has presented This Morning many times since 2003, stepping in for Holly and Phil during their summer break and has proved a huge hit with viewers.

