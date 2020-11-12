This Morning to air Christmas Day special hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

This Morning, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine will all air on Christmas Day this year.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host a special edition of This Morning on Christmas Day this year, ITV have confirmed.

The much-loved magazine show, which airs every week day at 10am, will join festive editions of GMB and Lorraine on 25th December.

ITV have announced that This Morning will air on Christmas Day. Picture: Shutterstock

Confirming the news, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said: "In a festive first we'll be showing one-off specials of our hit daytime shows on Christmas Day itself - Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning.

"They will be followed by a special Christmas helping of James Martin and Ainsley Harriott."

This Morning also took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "December 25 may still be a few weeks away, but we've got the perfect gift to make sure it's more magical than ever this year... a This Morning Christmas Day special, presented by @schofe and @hollywilloughby! 🎄🎅🎁".

ITV said of the show: "Packed full of heart-warming surprises, special guests, and of course favourite familiar faces, join the This Morning family as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year."

Piers and Susanna will host the special episode of GMB, with Lorraine taking over at 9am.

