Brits to get an extra Bank Holiday in 2022 to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The extra Bank Holiday will fall on 3 June next year. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

A 'once in a generation show' will mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

An extra Bank Holiday has been announced for 2022 to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

A 'once in a generation show' will be celebrated over a four day weekend to mark the monarch's 70th year on the throne.

She will have ruled for 70 years in February 2022, but the celebrations will take place in a series of events between 2-5 June.

The new Bank Holiday will take place on Friday 3 June, with the late May Bank Holiday moving to 2 June.

The Culture Secretary has promised a weekend of celebration. Picture: Getty

It will be the first time a British Monarch has ruled for 70 years.

The government and Buckingham Palace are planning an extensive programme of events across the UK and Commonwealth, with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden vowing to The Sun that they'll match the “unforgettable spectacle” of the London 2012 Olympics.

He wrote: "The lead-up to that weekend will see all the traditional fanfare, building up to a series of spectacular, show-stopping moments across the country.

"We will set out further plans in the coming months, but we want to match the unforgettable spectacle of the London 2012 Games with the Great British pageantry of the Diamond Jubilee.

The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022. Picture: Getty

"I’ve been working closely with some of the UK’s most talented creative minds to show off the best of Britain old and new - mixing the ceremonial splendour of previous Jubilees with cutting-edge artistry and tech."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign.

"The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations."

