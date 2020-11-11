This Morning travel expert issues advice to Brit holidaymakers in wake of vaccine news

11 November 2020, 11:50

Simon Calder issued holiday advice on This Morning today
Simon Calder issued holiday advice on This Morning today. Picture: PA/ITV

Simon Calder urged the public to think carefully before planning future holidays.

A travel expert appeared on This Morning today to give advice to Brits hoping to book a holiday in the near future.

Following the news about a possible coronavirus vaccine that could become available in the UK, many have been left wondering whether holidays may once again soon be on the cards - but Simon Calder urged the public to remain cautious.

When quizzed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the impact the potential vaccine could have on holidays, he said: "Travel companies saw a rise in bookings as soon as news came.

However, he did add that we don't know for sure whether the vaccine will help holiday plans or when people may be able to go safely, adding: "Start dreaming, start planning, but at this stage I'm not committing - a million vaccines a week would be great, but there's a lot of people in Britain."

Read more: Experts reveal who will be the first to receive coronavirus vaccine

Most Brits can't currently go on holiday because of lockdown, and he also discussed the idea of booking one immediately after restrictions are lifted, warning: "Even when we are able to travel again, there is lots to be wary of".

Simon Calder warned the public against booking long haul flights
Simon Calder warned the public against booking long haul flights. Picture: ITV

He urged people wishing to book a holiday to 'be careful' and 'manage their expectations', advising them not to plan a long haul flight because of the risk of getting stuck abroad.

He said: "I was stuck in Egypt in the middle of March, thats why I'm cautioning people to not have horizons extending too far.

Read more: Fake Martin Lewis scam warning spreads on Facebook and WhatsApp

"In theory you can go to the Maldives, but don't rely on long haul. I'd say look closer to home.

After recommending the potential for places like Spain, Italy and Portugal, he added: "again, nothing is certain yet - it's a tough time for travellers."


Holidays aren't currently a possibility for those in lockdown
Holidays aren't currently a possibility for those in lockdown. Picture: PA

