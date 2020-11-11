Fake Martin Lewis scam warning spreads on Facebook and WhatsApp

Martin Lewis has denied being behind the scam warning (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/ITV

A post about a 'sophisticated scam' by fraudsters pretending to be from mobile networks is being widely shared on social media.

Martin Lewis has denied being behind a viral post warning about a scam involving phone networks including Vodafone and O2.

The post, which is being heavily shared on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, claims to be from Martin Lewis, and warns of a 'sophisticated scam' that sees fraudsters pretending to be from phone companies to steal money.

The Money Saving Expert has said that post sounds like 'nonsense', however, taking to Twitter to reveal that it's nothing to do with him.

He wrote: "WARNING: This viral scam alert's nowt to do with me. I've NOT talked about it

Always be scamaware, but this sounds nonsense. If u do get scam texts/emails it describes, it's likely phishing for data, so delete.



Yet the scam alert's no better & ain't from Cit of Ldn Police AFAIK https://t.co/3mk2kYdemM — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 8, 2020

"Always be scamaware, but this sounds nonsense. If u do get scam texts/emails it describes, it's likely phishing for data, so delete.

"Yet the scam alert's no better & ain't from Cit of Ldn Police AFAIK".

The widely-shared post reads: "Straight from the City of London Police fraud team - extremely sophisticated scam going about this week, involving banks. You get a message saying a payment hasn't been taken e.g. O2, Vodafone, 3, Giff Gaff or EE and to click here. As soon as you touch it your money is gone.

The warning has been shared on social media. Picture: Facebook

"They already have your details and it's the most advanced scam the bank has ever seen.

"Pass this on to everyone please. This is straight from work this morning - the banks are being inundated with calls - thousands flying out of peoples accounts! Spread the word to your family and friends!"

"Be vigilant !!!!!!".

Many people replied saying that they had received this scam warning and other scam attempts, with one writing: "Yes I’ve seen this warning! But also weirdly just had text supposedly from Halifax with a link to click. I don’t have an account with Halifax. Have blocked & deleted!"

Action Fraud - part of the City of London Police - confirmed in March that a similar scam warning wasn't anything to do with them, but did urge the public to be vigilant with scams.

"We are aware of a rumour currently circulating via WhatsApp, SMS and social media which references the City of London Police Fraud Team and claims that Danske Bank customers are being targeted by a particular text message (smishing) scam. The content of this message is false," Actuin Fraud wrote.

"However, smishing scams are common. Don’t click on the links or attachments in any suspicious emails or texts, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details."It’s important to remember that your bank would never ask you to move money out of your account, or contact you out of the blue and ask for details such as your full banking password or PIN.

"Anyone who has divulged information after receiving this type of message should contact their Bank immediately."

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, visit actionfraud.police.uk

