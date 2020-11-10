Experts reveal who will be the first to receive coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine has been found to be 90 per cent effective. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As people celebrate the breakthrough in a vaccine against COVID-19, others are questioning when they may be able to receive it.

This week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their developing vaccine against coronavirus was found to be 90 per cent effective in phase three trials.

The firm said on Monday: "Today is a great day for science and humanity", as people celebrated the much-needed positive news.

While the vaccine news is promising, people have been warned to continue to follow lockdown and social distancing rules as finalisations are made.

However, many have been asking how long it will take for them to be able to have the vaccine, and who will be the first to get a dose.

Most people will have to wait until next year before they can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Getty

In the UK, it is believed that care home residents and workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by front line workers and those over a certain age.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show, resident doctor Dr Hilary revealed: "It will be care home residents who we know are very vulnerable, and the workers who work their too.

"It will be be front line staff, working in NHS hospitals, they will be tested on a weekly basis we're told very soon."

Care home residents and workers are most likely to be vaccinated first. Picture: Getty

He continued to explain: "Also it will be given to the over 85s and the over 80s and the over 75s, so age is one of the biggest risk factors of all.

"So in order of priority of age, it will be given to the elderly first, and then of course to people with pre-exisiting conditions which make them more vulnerable.

"And then to everybody else down the line, so that might be next year that some people are offered the vaccine."

He added that the news of the vaccine was the "best Christmas present" we could have hoped for.

