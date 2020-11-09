Coronavirus vaccine found to be 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19

The phase 3 trials of the COVID vaccine have revealed promising results. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A vaccine being developed for coronavirus has proved effective in stopping people catching the deadly virus.

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90 per cent effective in preventing people from catching the virus.

The long-awaited news was announced on Monday by the firm who said: "Today is a great day for science and humanity".

READ MORE: What are the coronavirus government guidelines for Christmas 2020?

The vaccine is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Picture: Getty

The vaccine has just gone through phase 3 of trials, which included 43,538 participants from six different countries.

The trial saw these people given two doses of the vaccine or a placebo.

The results found that 90 per cent of participants were protected from the virus within 28 days of their jabs.

The firm said: 'Today is a great day for science and humanity'. Picture: Getty

Out of the 43,538 people who took part in the trial, only 94 went on to develop COVID-19.

However, the firm have said this did not lead to any serious safety concerns.

In a statement, Pfizer chairman and chef executive Dr Albert Bourla said: "Today is a great day for science and humanity.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19."

"With today's news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.

"While we are all in the midst of a second wave and many of us in lockdown, we appreciate even more how important this milestone is on our path towards ending this pandemic and for all of us to regain a sense of normality."

READ NOW: Dr Hilary clears up reports mouthwash can kill off coronavirus