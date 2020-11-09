What are the coronavirus government guidelines for Christmas 2020?

By Mared Parry

We're heading into the festive season currently under a national lockdown, and the future is uncertain.

Many are hopeful that restrictions will be eased in time for the big day, and that we'll feel some sense of normality come December.

However, as much as we'd all love life to return back to 'normal' as soon as possible, it might not be the case.

What are the current lockdown restrictions?

At the moment, new rules have been in place from 12.01am on 5 November across the whole of England.

What this means is that pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship will close, but schools, colleges and universities can stay open.

We’re urged to work from home, unless we cannot do so.

And, of course, meeting indoors or in private gardens will no longer be allowed, although individuals can meet one other person from another household outside in a public place.

Will we be out of lockdown in time for Christmas?

There's no we can know this for sure at the moment as officials are monitoring lockdown on a day-by-day basis.

At the moment, Boris Johnson has stated that he expects the lockdown to last until December 2nd, after which, England’s regional tiered system will be reintroduced.

As well as this, cabinet Minister Michael Gove has added that this decision to end national lockdown on December 2 will "obviously be guided by the facts".

Environment secretary George Eustice has also stated something similar.

He said: "We want people to be able to celebrate Christmas as normal as possible, but it is too early to say exactly what situation will become Christmas, and to say what different parts of the country will or will not be able to do.”

So essentially it sounds like as we near closer to the festive season, things could change up a lot and it's hard to call it as the virus is so unpredictable.

We could be looking at areas across the country with high infection rates having to keep their bars, pubs etc. closed in order to stop the spread, and mixing with those outside your households could also still be restricted.

It's all so confusing but hopefully we will gain some clarity very soon.