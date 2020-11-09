Dr Hilary clears up reports mouthwash can kill off coronavirus

9 November 2020, 12:07

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dr Hilary has told people they don't need to rush out to buy mouthwash amid reports it could fight COVID-19.

A new study has found that mouthwash could be used to kill off coronavirus.

It has been reported that mouthwashes containing a 'key chemical' could stop the spread of the deadly virus, but how reliable is the research?

Before you run out to the shops to stock up on mouthwash, Dr Hilary has insisted there is no "strong evidence" to say it protects people from coronavirus.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary begs public to take second lockdown 'seriously' despite fall in 'R' rate

Dr Hilary said that mouthwash brands jumping on the bandwagon could be 'dangerous'
Dr Hilary said that mouthwash brands jumping on the bandwagon could be 'dangerous'. Picture: ITV

Talking to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show on Monday, Dr Hilary explained: "COVID of course lives in the nose and the lungs as well as in your mouth, so a mouthwash I don't think can really justify any claims that it can protect against COVID."

He went on: "There are some small studies that show it might have some benefits so if you only have a few virus lurking about, it might help, but I don't think we can say that for sure, and I don't think people should rush out and buy lots of mouthwash."

Dr Hilary has insisted there is no "strong evidence" to say mouthwash protects people from coronavirus
Dr Hilary has insisted there is no "strong evidence" to say mouthwash protects people from coronavirus. Picture: Getty

The resident Doctor for Good Morning Britain and Lorraine even revealed that mouthwash companies have been in contact with him looking for an endorsement.

He told Lorraine: "I've had so may offers from companies saying 'will you endorse our mouth wash?' And I say 'no I won't'."

He went on to explain: "A lot of companies jumping on the bandwagon saying 'well maybe a mouthwash would help', because it does kill some bacteria in the mouth, it can kill some viruses in the mouth."

Dr Hilary revealed he had been asked to endorse some mouthwash brands
Dr Hilary revealed he had been asked to endorse some mouthwash brands. Picture: ITV

This comes after Dr Hilary spoke about the study earlier on ITV during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, where he said that brands jumping on the bandwagon is "dangerous".

He said: "I think we need to be really cautious about this, it might help the sales of mouthwash right now but I don't think we should rely on it".

READ NOW: Dr Hilary thinks second national lockdown will 'likely' be extended

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smacking children has been banned in Scotland

Scotland becomes first part of the UK to ban smacking children

Lifestyle

Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine found to be 90% effective in 'great day for science and humanity'

UK & World

Coronavirus: Sir Keir Starmer criticises 'unjustified' £670k spend on PR team for UK vaccines chief Kate Bingham

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island will be casting in January

Love Island to ‘start casting in January’ for early summer return

TV & Movies

The Disney Christmas advert has been released

Disney Christmas advert 2020: Heartwarming tale shows the importance of family and tradition

TV & Movies

The Coca-Cola truck will not be taking to the roads this Christmas

Coca-Cola's Christmas truck tour cancelled due to COVID restrictions

Christmas

Bosses are being urged to give their employees a work bonus this year

Bosses urged to pay staff £200 Christmas bonus instead of office parties this year

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her embroidered jumper from Zara

Celebrities

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celebrity

Shane Richie admits I’m A Celebrity will help him pay off debts after coronavirus left him ‘literally skint’

TV & Movies