Bake Off viewers in tears after Marc is sent home in shock elimination

By Polly Foreman

Who went on Great British Bake Off last night? Single dad Marc was eliminated in dessert week, narrowly missing out on the semi-finals.

Bake Off fans were left heartbroken last night after Marc was eliminated from the show, just one week before the semi-finals.

The single dad, who hails from Cornwall, had become a fan favourite of the Channel 4 show, but sadly failed to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in dessert week.

The Bakers were given a technical challenge of creating a mini cheese cake, as well as a Jelly Art Dessert Cake showstopper.

Marc narrowly missed out on the semi-final. Picture: Channel 4

Sadly, Marc failed to impress in any of the challenges, with Prue even saying she 'felt sorry' for the contestant.

After Marc was told the news he'd be leaving the tent, he said: "I am feeling surprisingly ok actually.

"I came to the Bake Off to kind of face my anxieties, to face failure and to face all those things that people can be quite uncomfortable about dealing with.

"I have definitely learned a lot more about myself, and maybe from what people have said, to give myself a bit more credit, which I don’t!"

Marc failed to impress judges Prue and Paul. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about Marc, Paul Hollywood said: "Marc was great and he has been on probably the biggest journey out of all the bakers this year.

"He started off pretty badly and then as each week has passed by he has got better and better and better, and it’s a shame to see him go."

Viewers were left heartbroken by the news, with one writing: "Sitting here sobbing. Marc you should be so proud of yourself man"

Another added: "I’m So gutted for Marc."

A huge congratulations to our semi finalists - Dave, Hermine, Laura and Peter! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/nPuSeVm4Dt — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 10, 2020

The Bake Off semi-final will take place next week, with Dave, Hermine, Laura and Peter in the final four.

