New research reveals what your sleeping position says about you

What your sleeping position says about you. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Your sleeping position could say a lot about your personality, according to new research.

Ever wondered why you like to sleep in a foetus position? Or maybe you like to relax on your front, or even take up the whole bed like a starfish.

Well, it turns out the way you snooze actually says a lot about your personality, and can even give an insight into your relationship.

New research by online bed and mattress retailer, Bed SOS, shows the five most common sleeping positions in the UK, while UK Psychotherapist, Nick Davies has revealed what they say about you.

On side with arms under cushion position. Picture: Bed SOS

If you lie on your side with your arms tucked under a cushion, you’re not alone as it is the most popular position with 23% of Brits sleeping this way.

And according to Nick, this could mean you’re laid back and relaxed, as he said: “These kinds of sleepers live a balanced life; they will also be the more relaxed type who are usually open-minded and have playful personalities.”

Next up, 20% of people in the UK sleep like a baby in the foetal position, which Nick described as ‘vulnerable’.

Foetal sleeping position. Picture: Bed SOS

“Curled up almost in a ball, people who sleep like this might be feeling lonely as they move to the position where they were first nurtured in the womb,” he explained.

Nick added that it could be an indication of ‘introverted personalities’ or shyness.

If you like to sleep on your side with your arms stretched out - which is common in 9% of Brits - it could mean you are 'reaching for something unconsciously,' and 'may have unresolved goals and dreams.'

On side with arms stretched out position. Picture: Bed SOS

Nick said it could also symbolise longing for a partner, as he said: “These people can be clingy, insecure and can often get into co-dependent relationships.”

Meanwhile, according to the study, 8% of couples like cuddling up to their partners at night, with men enjoying it more than women.

Nick said: “The big spoon is someone who enjoys giving comfort and protection whereas the little spoon is enjoyed by someone who likes being looked after, cared for and nurtured.”

On back with arms by side sleeping position. Picture: Bed SOS

The last position on the list is lying on your back with arms by side, which 8% of the country like to do.

This is also more common in men than women (10% versus 6%), which may explain why twice as many men are prone to snoring.

“The characteristics of this sleeper are more likely to be an open book and a direct communicator and could possibly tend to be rude” said Nick.

When it comes to less common sleeping positions, only 3% of Brits starfish in their beds, which Nick said can hint at ‘narcissistic traits and a lack of empathy for others feelings.’

Danny Richmond, Managing Director of discount bed and mattress retailer, Bed SOS, said: “It’s surprising to see how the way we sleep can relate to our personalities and fascinating for us to know the different quirks that come with various sleeping positions.

“It’s also important to know that along with a good quality mattress we should be focusing on how we are sleeping so we are giving our bodies the best chance of rest and recovery.”

