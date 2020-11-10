Martin Lewis shares simple way to save £290 off energy bills this winter

The financial expert has revealed his latest deals to help customers save almost £300 on their energy bills.

With the winter months drawing in and the days getting colder, now Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money off your energy bill.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, the Money Saving Expert announced the launch of the 16th ‘MSE Big Energy Switch’.

MSE currently has 7.5million people signed up to Martin’s weekly newsletter, while there are 4.5million members of the Cheap Energy Club.

And these users could get some cheaper deals on energy tariffs, with three fixed price guarantees.

He said: "Winter's coming and we're all set to be at home a lot more. That means higher energy bills.

"To help, we're launching our 16th MSE Big Energy Switch, where we lever our huge user base."

This year, the financial expert has bagged three fixes for customers, but these are not available on prepayment methods or in Northern Ireland.

The fixes guarantee your rate will stay the same, with no price hikes until January 31 2022.

Martin explains that Shell is the cheapest deal on the market, at £842 per year on typical usage.

Whereas British Gas is the cheapest ‘Big 6’ deal, at £857 per year for new customers only.

These deals could save customers an average of £290 on their bills over the 15 months.

Green Network Energy is also offering a fixed deal for two years, at £913 a year.

If you want to find out more about switching, you can access the deals with MSE's whole-of-market tools.

This comes as temperatures have been unseasonably mild over the past few days in the UK.

But The Met Office’s long-range weather forecast predicts things could get chillier throughout December.

The forecast states that the mercury could be ‘colder than average into December’ with risks of overnight frosts and wintry precipitation.

