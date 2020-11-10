Martin Lewis shares simple way to save £290 off energy bills this winter

10 November 2020, 10:30

Martin Lewis has given advice on heating bills
Martin Lewis has given advice on heating bills. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

The financial expert has revealed his latest deals to help customers save almost £300 on their energy bills.

With the winter months drawing in and the days getting colder, now Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money off your energy bill.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, the Money Saving Expert announced the launch of the 16th ‘MSE Big Energy Switch’.

MSE currently has 7.5million people signed up to Martin’s weekly newsletter, while there are 4.5million members of the Cheap Energy Club.

And these users could get some cheaper deals on energy tariffs, with three fixed price guarantees.

Martin Lewis has announced his latest MSE deals
Martin Lewis has announced his latest MSE deals. Picture: ITV

He said: "Winter's coming and we're all set to be at home a lot more. That means higher energy bills.

"To help, we're launching our 16th MSE Big Energy Switch, where we lever our huge user base."

Read More: Martin Lewis warns there’s just days left to get 'free' £100 before Christmas

This year, the financial expert has bagged three fixes for customers, but these are not available on prepayment methods or in Northern Ireland.

The fixes guarantee your rate will stay the same, with no price hikes until January 31 2022.

Martin explains that Shell is the cheapest deal on the market, at £842 per year on typical usage.

Whereas British Gas is the cheapest ‘Big 6’ deal, at £857 per year for new customers only.

These deals could save customers an average of £290 on their bills over the 15 months.

Green Network Energy is also offering a fixed deal for two years, at £913 a year.

If you want to find out more about switching, you can access the deals with MSE's whole-of-market tools.

This comes as temperatures have been unseasonably mild over the past few days in the UK.

But The Met Office’s long-range weather forecast predicts things could get chillier throughout December.

The forecast states that the mercury could be ‘colder than average into December’ with risks of overnight frosts and wintry precipitation.

Now Read: Martin Lewis issues urgent warning over 'epidemic of scams' after ICU nurse loses £8,000

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has said she doesn't want her nephew at her wedding

Bride considers banning 7-year-old nephew from wedding over wearing Spider-Man costume
Exams in Wales have been cancelled in 2021

Wales cancel all GCSE and A-Level exams for 2021

News

Experts have warned about car insurance during lockdown

Is car insurance invalid during lockdown in England?

News

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Queens Of Archive

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral mini dress from Queens of Archive

Celebrities

Ways to honour Remembrance Sunday at home

How to mark Armistice Day at home and where to buy an official poppy online

Trending on Heart

Check out all the behind the scenes secrets from Gogglebox

How is Gogglebox filmed? All the behind-the-scenes secrets including 'control room' and takeaway budgets

Gogglebox

GMB fans were left in hysterics during Monday's show

Good Morning Britain fans spot barista running away from the camera after realising she's on TV

TV & Movies

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Great British Bake Off

The Chase fans were stunned by the strange coincidence last night

The Chase viewers in hysterics as they spot odd connection with players’ names

TV & Movies

The festive drinks are already in the shops

Best Christmas booze you can buy this festive season

Christmas