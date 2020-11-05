Martin Lewis warns there’s just days left to get 'free' £100 before Christmas

The financial expert has explained how people can get £100 free cash for switching banks.

Martin Lewis has warned there are just five days left to get a free £125 before Christmas.

The Money Saving Expert previously explained that customers who switch banks can get up to £125 as a thank you.

But one of the deals from Lloyds runs out on Monday, which means customers have just days to claim the money.

Lloyds is currently offering £100 to new customers who sign up via the current account switch service.

In his latest newsletter, Martin explained: "Four [banks] are currently paying, though only two pay out quickly enough for it to come before Christmas, and one of those is ending soon.

"To get the cash, you'll need to use the banks' official switching services.

"The switch itself will be done within 7 working days, and all direct debits and standing orders will be moved for you, the old account closed and any payments to it auto-forwarded."

Natwest customers can get up to £125 for switching, for a minimum monthly payment of £1,250.

HSBC has also matched this but to qualify, you'll need to pay in a minimum of £1,750 a month and switch at least two direct debits or standing orders across.

Martin has previously offered advice for meeting the minimum payment threshold, as he added: "First remember if you've a joint account it's the combined pay-in that matters.

"If not, there's usually a way to cheat it.

"Say the pay-in is £1,250, but you only have £850 coming in, then pay in the £850, withdraw £400 to an account at another bank (or in cash) and then pay it back in, and BINGO - you'd qualify."

To find out more about switching banks, visit Money Saving Expert.

