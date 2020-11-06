Martin Lewis issues urgent warning over 'epidemic of scams' after ICU nurse loses £8,000

By Alice Dear

Martin Lewis offered some advice of how to spot a banking scam amid an 'epidemic' of cons.

Martin Lewis has warned people over a widespread increase in scams.

The Money Saving Expert appeared on This Morning during Thursday's show, where he offered advice to callers struggling with their finances.

One woman, an ICU nurse called Beth, revealed on the phone that a banking scam had seen her lose a whopping £8,000.

She told Martin that she received a call from a scammer following a car accident, claiming to be her bank, and they asked her for her bank details to "secure" the money she had in her account.

Martin Lewis looked gutted for Beth, who had £8,000 stolen from her. Picture: ITV

She explained: "I was completely convinced it was the bank.

"I wasn't thinking straight when I took the call and panicked, because there was a large sum of money in my account."

She went on: "I fell for an authorised push payment scam, and I've lost about £8,000, which the bank said I'm libel for and they can't refund me."

Holly and Phil also looked gutted for the ICU nurse. Picture: ITV

Martin told Beth he was "so sorry" for what had happened, and added that this is a "common scam right now".

He said: "You may get a call from someone reporting to be from your bank, you may get a call from someone proposing to be from the police or a security service, a trusted person, or even from my organisation.

"They'll be telling you something like your bank has been hijacked, the bank staff are in on it, don't tell the bank staff, look, anyone asking you to push up money urgently, banks will not call you and do that.

"It is not going to happen, they're not going to ask you to make payments in that way with your account details."

Martin Lewis warned that this sort of scam is very common at the moment. Picture: Getty

He told people to never stay on the phone with someone reporting to be from your bank and asking you move money or change account details.

He went on: "This is rife. We have an epidemic of scams and Beth is an example of how terrible it can be."

