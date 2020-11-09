Coca-Cola's Christmas truck tour cancelled due to COVID restrictions

The Coca-Cola truck will not be taking to the roads this Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Coca-Cola's Christmas truck tour has been scrapped for the first time in 10 years.

Coca-Cola have announced their Christmas truck tour has been cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

The festive journey usually sets off in November and visits 40 towns and cities up and down the UK.

However, due to the pandemic, the brand have cancelled the anticipated tour this year.

This is the first time it has been cancelled in 10 years, ever since the tradition first started.

The pandemic has put a halt to the annual tradition. Picture: Getty

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola said: "In light of further Covid-19 restrictions announced around the country and in line with Government guidelines, unfortunately, we can’t go ahead with our annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour this year."

She added: "We know this will be disappointing for many people, but our priority is the safety of our consumers and employees.

"We really look forward to welcoming people back next year when the Truck Tour returns."

The truck usually visits around 40 towns and cities across the UK. Picture: Getty

While we may not be able to spot the truck on the roads this Christmas, it is believed the classic advert will be making an appearance on our TVs this year.

