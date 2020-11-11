Woman shares genius hack to catch out burglars using only a mug

Using a mug, you could catch out potential robbers. Picture: Getty/Facebook - Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It

By Alice Dear

As the evenings get darker, one woman has shared a genius way to catch out potential home invaders.

With us spending most of our time in our homes amid the pandemic, it's important we feel as safe as possible.

As the nights get darker, burglars may be more active in trying to access other people's homes.

However, one woman has shared a genius hack to catch out any potential home invaders using just a mug.

Sharing the information on Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, the woman shared a picture of a mug hooked on to the door handle.

READ MORE: Simple phone hack using sick bag lets you watch films handsfree on flights

If the mug has fallen, you know someone has been trying to see if your doors are open. Picture: Facebook/ Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It

She explained that while you should keep your doors locked, if you find the mug has fallen, you know someone has tried to use the door handle to get in.

They wrote on the post: "Have seen this on a friends page, unfortunately more so this time of year little horrible scumbags try taking what we work so hard for, they're sneaky and silent so definitely a great idea (Obviously lock the door but if they try handle you’ll know)."

People have hailed the hack a "brilliant idea" as they vow to use it in order to keep safe.

Other users on the page have shared that instead of a mug, you can use a bell – especially for those door handles that don't drop when locked.

One person commented on the post: "My mother in law puts a tin can with marbles inside and place it on the door knob like this one on the picture, you'll definitely hear the marbles and tin can fall if someone would enter her house, plus to this is the marbles will go bounce nonstop on the floor."

Another wrote: "This is brilliant! Never thought of this!"

READ NOW: Makeup artist shows exactly how to prevent annoying red marks after wearing glasses