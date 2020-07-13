Makeup artist shows exactly how to prevent annoying red marks after wearing glasses

You can fix the problem simply, using only one makeup product. Picture: TikTok

By Mared Parry

Makeup gets easily rubbed off if you wear glasses or sunglasses, but there is a way to avoid this...

Chances are if you've ever worn glasses with a full face of makeup you know the struggle of having those little dots rub off either side of your nose.

It's actually a sure-fire way to annoy you, especially if you have no concealer to cover up the part that's rubbed off.

But one TikTokker has shows her hack to prevent this happening... and we're going to try it immediately.

Australian TikTok lover Ellie has put a number of makeup hacks on her account @elliemakeupartist, where she shows her followers how to do a number of looks and how to solve a number of regular problems.

And her way for solving this particular one is so simple, literally all you need is an eyelid primer?!

Ellie pops on a concealer-coloured eyelid primer on her nose. Picture: TikTok

To be fair, we'd never think to pop some eyelid primer on our noses, but if you apply a bit (preferably one with a skin tone shade) and let it dry before popping the glasses one, you'll see a difference.

The video has attracted over 35k views already and hundreds are commenting thanking the makeup artist for her brilliant hack, saying they're going to try it out.

If you don't already own one, we can recommend a fab one so you can try out Ellie's hack.

P.Louise's base. Picture: P.Louise

- P.Louise Base, £10, buy here

P.Louise is an indy brand you might not have come across yet, but Paige the brand's owner has created an incredible range of eyeshadow bases in a variety of shades.