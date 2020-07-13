Makeup artist shows exactly how to prevent annoying red marks after wearing glasses

13 July 2020, 17:36

You can fix the problem simply, using only one makeup product
You can fix the problem simply, using only one makeup product. Picture: TikTok
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Makeup gets easily rubbed off if you wear glasses or sunglasses, but there is a way to avoid this...

Chances are if you've ever worn glasses with a full face of makeup you know the struggle of having those little dots rub off either side of your nose.

It's actually a sure-fire way to annoy you, especially if you have no concealer to cover up the part that's rubbed off.

But one TikTokker has shows her hack to prevent this happening... and we're going to try it immediately.

Australian TikTok lover Ellie has put a number of makeup hacks on her account @elliemakeupartist, where she shows her followers how to do a number of looks and how to solve a number of regular problems.

And her way for solving this particular one is so simple, literally all you need is an eyelid primer?!

Ellie pops on a concealer-coloured eyelid primer on her nose
Ellie pops on a concealer-coloured eyelid primer on her nose. Picture: TikTok

To be fair, we'd never think to pop some eyelid primer on our noses, but if you apply a bit (preferably one with a skin tone shade) and let it dry before popping the glasses one, you'll see a difference.

The video has attracted over 35k views already and hundreds are commenting thanking the makeup artist for her brilliant hack, saying they're going to try it out.

If you don't already own one, we can recommend a fab one so you can try out Ellie's hack.

P.Louise's base
P.Louise's base. Picture: P.Louise

- P.Louise Base, £10, buy here

P.Louise is an indy brand you might not have come across yet, but Paige the brand's owner has created an incredible range of eyeshadow bases in a variety of shades.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It'll be so important for everyone to stick to the rules

The new rules you'll have to follow when visiting swimming pools have been revealed

News

Matt Hancock has said the government are dealing with localised outbreaks

Government taking action against more than 100 local coronavirus outbreaks a week

News

There's a whole load of drinks out there perfect for summer evenings

The best alcoholic drinks you need for any garden celebrations this summer

Food & Health

Priming your eyelids with concealer isn't a good idea

Expert reveals why you should never put concealer on your eyelids

Trending on Heart

Joseph won the show in 2015

Apprentice winner's venture with Alan Sugar goes bust after racking up £2m debt
Love Island Australia's Eden Barnett has hit back at British fans

Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett begs trolls to 'stop attacking' her, two years after series
Love Island Australia season 2

Where is Dom Thomas from Love Island Australia now?

Love Island Australia season 2 has already aired in Australia

Where can I watch season 2 of Love Island Australia?

The final Love Island Australia couples

Who wins Love Island Australia 2018 and which couples made it to the final?
Lot's of the Love Island Australia cast are still friends

Who is still friends from Love Island Australia series one?