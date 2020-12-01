Eamonn and Ruth share message of support for Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary as they're replaced on This Morning

Ruth and Eamonn have released a statement on the shake-up. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have released a joint statement on the This Morning shake-up.

Eamonn and Ruth have said it's 'not goodbye' in a joint statement on Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary taking over their Friday This Morning slot.

The presenting duo, who will continue to host the show in the school holidays, both released the same statement to Twitter yesterday that read: "It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two ! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

It was confirmed yesterday that Alison and Dermot will take over as Friday presenters in January, with Ruth and Eamonn - who have worked on the show for 14 years - hosting the show during school holidays when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are off.

Speaking about her new hosting duties, Alison said: "I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

Eamonn and Ruth have presented This Morning for 14 years. Picture: ITV

"I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot."

Dermot added: "I'm deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year. We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

"Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had. So I'm delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can't wait to get started."

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

"Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn & Ruth."

Alison and Dermot will take over the reins on 8 January 2021. Holly and Phil will continue to host Monday - Friday.

