This Morning confirm Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will replace Eamonn and Ruth in January

30 November 2020, 15:12 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 15:28

Alison and Dermot will replace Ruth and Eamonn next year
Alison and Dermot will replace Ruth and Eamonn next year. Picture: ITV

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will no longer host This Morning on Fridays.

This Morning bosses have confirmed Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will replace Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the show next year.

While Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present Monday to Thursdays, Alison and Dermot will host every Friday from 8th January 2021.

Eamon and Ruth have been hosting Friday’s edition for the last 14 years, but they will continue to front the show during school holidays when Holly and Phil are off.

Alison Hammond has been a part of the This Morning family for more than a decade
Alison Hammond has been a part of the This Morning family for more than a decade. Picture: PA Images

Speaking of her new hosting duties, Alison said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

Dermot added: “I'm deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year. We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

“Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had. So I'm delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can't wait to get started."

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

"Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn & Ruth.”

It is unknown when Ruth and Eamonn's last show will be, and they are yet to speak out on the changes.

