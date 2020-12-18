Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky dig at This Morning for 'getting rid' of him and Ruth Langsford

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will no longer be hosting Fridays on This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes left fans chuckling during Friday's This Morning as he made a cheeky comment about the show.

This comes after it was announced by bosses that Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford would be stepping down from hosting the show on Fridays.

Eamonn Holmes joked about This Morning 'getting rid' of him and Ruth. Picture: ITV

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will be taking over.

Eamonn and Ruth will still host the famous morning show during the holidays.

During Friday's show, which happened to be the last one for the couple, Eamonn made a cheeky comment about This Morning "getting rid" of them.

This Morning viewers were quick to pick up on Eamonn's comments. Picture: ITV

During the show, the couple were talking about Christmas trees when Eamonn said: "Do you know what I saw yesterday? Outside the opticians was a man selling Christmas trees, discounting them by half price."

When Ruth added: "They're struggling to get rid of them, I suppose", Eamonn replied: "I would say so darling. That's the obvious conclusion. Which is why they're getting rid of us on a Friday now."

Ruth laughed the comment off, telling her husband: "Stop it!"

Though subtle, many This Morning viewers picked up on the moment which left them laughing.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Did Eamonn just say that!! LOVE THESE TWO. #thismorning"

Another person commented: "What an absolute cracker!! I’m howling. Bet the producers weren’t happy with that but well played Eamonn!"

Eamonn marked the final Friday of presenting on his Instagram page earlier in the morning, sharing a picture of himself and Ruth.

In the caption, he wrote: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February May it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

