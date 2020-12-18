Eamonn Holmes drops hint wife Ruth Langsford is on The Masked Singer

Has one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer been revealed? Eamonn has hinted his wife Ruth Langsford is on the show...

The Masked Singer UK will soon be back on our screens, and we can't wait to see what the latest batch of mystery celebrities has in store for us in season two.

If you're already getting into the guessing game of who each contestant might be, you may be interested to know that Eamonn Holmes *may* have just hinted his wife Ruth Langsford is under one of the masks.

Eamonn made the joke during yesterday's This Morning. Picture: Shutterstock

During yesterday's episode of This Morning, Eamonn and Ruth were discussing the new series of the show, which arrives on ITV on Boxing Day.

Eamonn then said: "Will you be able to spot Ruth before she is revealed or unmasked?"

A nonchalant Ruth kept her mouth shut and simply said: "Hmmm".

No celebrities have been revealed as yet, but the first batch of stars will perform to panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan next week.

The Masked Singer is back on Boxing Day. Picture: ITV

Mo is a newcomer to the show, and is standing in for Ken Jeong this series as he can't travel from America due to coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking about his new role, Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

