Eamonn Holmes drops hint wife Ruth Langsford is on The Masked Singer

18 December 2020, 10:27

Has one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer been revealed? Eamonn has hinted his wife Ruth Langsford is on the show...

The Masked Singer UK will soon be back on our screens, and we can't wait to see what the latest batch of mystery celebrities has in store for us in season two.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are

If you're already getting into the guessing game of who each contestant might be, you may be interested to know that Eamonn Holmes *may* have just hinted his wife Ruth Langsford is under one of the masks.

Eamonn made the joke during yesterday's This Morning
Eamonn made the joke during yesterday's This Morning. Picture: Shutterstock

During yesterday's episode of This Morning, Eamonn and Ruth were discussing the new series of the show, which arrives on ITV on Boxing Day.

Eamonn then said: "Will you be able to spot Ruth before she is revealed or unmasked?"

A nonchalant Ruth kept her mouth shut and simply said: "Hmmm".

Read more: Royal fans think Princess Charlotte looks just like The Queen in new Christmas card photo

No celebrities have been revealed as yet, but the first batch of stars will perform to panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan next week.

The Masked Singer is back on Boxing Day
The Masked Singer is back on Boxing Day. Picture: ITV

Mo is a newcomer to the show, and is standing in for Ken Jeong this series as he can't travel from America due to coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking about his new role, Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

NOW READ:

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Her Harry Potter-inspired baby name has caused a stir... (right: stock image)

Woman's 'terrible' Harry Potter-inspired baby names for twins spark huge row with best friend

Lifestyle

Gino D'ACampo and his family

Who is Gino D'ACampo's wife and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Fred Sirieix is engaged

Is First Dates' Fred Sirieix married and does he have children?

Celebrities

There have been some huge soap moments this year

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash
EastEnders’ Toby Alexander Smith and Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh

EastEnders’ Toby-Alexander Smith 'dating' Emmerdale's Amy Walsh as they make first public appearance

Trending on Heart

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Dad Christmas gift guide: What to buy your sporty, techy and fashionable dad this year

Lifestyle

The best gifts to buy for your brother this year

Christmas gift guide 2020: what to buy your brother this year

Lifestyle

Here's what to buy your Grandparents this Christmas

What to buy your Grandparents this Christmas: Perfect gift ideas for your Grandma and Grandad

Christmas

Scott Mitchell has made his first TV appearance

Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell makes first TV appearance since her death

Celebrities

Your pet has been alongside you all of 2020, here are some cute gift ideas for them

What to get your pet for Christmas: Treats, stockings and outfits for cats, dogs and small furries

Christmas

Take our quiz to see how much you really know about Christmas movies

Take this quiz to see how much you really know about Christmas movies

Lifestyle