Royal fans think Princess Charlotte looks just like The Queen in new Christmas card photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an adorable new family photo for their Christmas card.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new family photograph with a smiling Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Read more: Boris Johnson says 'smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas' as he explains new festive coronavirus rules

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo, which features on their Christmas card this year, on Instagram alongside the caption: "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄."

The photo was taken in the family's Norfolk home by photographer Matt Porteous.

According to the Telegraph, Prince George is dressed in a £12 Regatta fleece, and Princess Charlotte is wearing in a £110 Ralph Lauren jumper and £259 Penelope Chilvers Mini Me Tassel Boots.

Fans think Princess Charlotte looks just like The Queen in the new photo. Picture: PA

Read more: Scientists urge families to wear face masks while celebrating Christmas at home

The family are seen dressed in jumpers and posing in front of logs in the photo, and royal fans were quick to comment their approval of the snap - with many pointing out how much Princess Charlotte, five, resembles The Queen.

One person wrote: "Charlotte looks just like the queen 😍", which has racked up 1475 likes.

The Cambridges recently attended a pantomime in London. Picture: PA

Many agreed, with another adding: "she really resembles her so much!!"

A third said: "Yes,she looks like Queen, very much".

Thanking the Duke and Duchess for sharing the picture, another commented: "I've been waiting to share this picture, it’s beautiful! Look at how big the kids have got, have a lovely Christmas everyone ❤️🎄".

NOW READ:

Families could make 'Easter the new Christmas' and should use 'own judgment' about meeting up, Minister suggests