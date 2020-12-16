A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash

There have been some huge soap moments this year. Picture: ITV/BBC/Channel 4

See all the stand out moments from EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks this year.

It’s been a big year for EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Despite filming being put on hold towards the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, TV bosses still managed to create some of the most dramatic storylines yet.

So as we look forward to another 12 months of excitement for the nation’s best-loved teatime programmes, let’s cast our minds back to some of the standout moments of 2020.

Coronation Street: Geoff Metcalfe’s demise

At the top of the list has to be Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholomew) death after almost two years of abusing his wife Yasmeen (Shelley King).

The magician was killed off in the ITV soap's 60th anniversary episode as his attempts to take revenge against Yasmeen backfired.

Geoff's final act saw him target Yasmeen one last time by setting fire to their home while she was trapped inside.

When Yasmeen rushed to escape, she ended up stranded on the roof .

The story's climax then saw Geoff try to pull Yasmeen down to her death in a nail-biting moment, but he slipped down the side of the roof himself in the process.

Hollyoaks: Sienna getting her babies back

Sienna and Warren were finally reunited in Hollyoaks. Picture: Channel 4

It’s been a very dramatic year for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) after she finally managed to get her twins back from ex Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren made his return at the start of the year, and promised to bring their children back to the village if Sienna donated bone marrow for Seb, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Sienna then hatched a plan to run away with the kids to a secret location, but as usual, things didn’t exactly go to plan…

Emmerdale: Jamie Tate’s hit and run

Jamie Tate almost killed Moira in a hit and run. Picture: ITV

Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) got into trouble earlier this year, when he almost killed Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb).

In a shock twist, he then cruelly framed ex Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) for the accident.

But Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) wasn’t about to let Belle take the blame and handed himself in, getting slapped with a two-year suspended sentence.

EastEnders: Chantelle Atkins' tragic death

Chantelle Atkins was part of a harrowing domestic abuse storyline in EastEnders this year.

Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) experienced months of abuse at the hands of her evil husband Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith), before deciding to run away with their children.

But Gray suspected her plans and stopped Chantelle from taking the kids on a family holiday to Southend.

Gray then arrived on the holiday just in time to catch Chantelle calling her new love Kheerat.

After dragging his wife back to the Square, Chantelle tried to escape their house, but Gray then pushed her over onto an upturned knife in the dishwasher.

Instead of calling an ambulance, he made it look like Chantelle had slipped on one of the children’s toys.

Hollyoaks: Tony Hutchinson's rescue and Breda McQueen's death

Breda McQueen was murdered by Sylver in Hollyoaks Later. Picture: Channel 4

Breda McQueen’s killing spree came to a dramatic end back in January when she was murdered by her son Sylver.

Having figured out the truth about her mother, Goldie (Chelsee Healey) headed up to the pig farm with Sylver (David Tag), where Breda (Moya Brady) had been keeping Tony (Nick Pritchard) captive.

After the villain tried to set the place on fire, Sylver ended up driving Breda’s own knitting needles into her head.

EastEnders: 35th anniversary river disaster

We couldn’t leave out the dramatic boat crash earlier this year on the Thames.

In a harrowing episode to close out EastEnders’ 35th anniversary week, Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) son Dennis Rickman (Bleu Louie Landau) drowned in the Thames.

The drama began when Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) locked Denny in a room below deck on the boat to try and get revenge on behalf of Bobby (Clay Milner Russell).

When Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) brawl caused the boat to crash into a nearby ferry, Ian went back to rescue Denny.

However, just as it looked like they had escaped, a surge of water rushed towards the pair and they were swept away.

When the paramedics pulled their bodies out of the river, they failed to resuscitate Denny and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

