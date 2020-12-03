Exclusive

Coronation Street's Geoff teases shock aftermath of Yasmeen trial as he opens up about filming ‘intense’ courtroom scenes

Ian Batholomew has opened up about his character Geoff. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Ian Bartholomew has said it was 'intense' filming Geoff scenes ahead of Corrie's 60th anniversary.

Coronation Street actor Ian Bartholomew has opened up about filming the upcoming courtroom scenes as evil Geoff Metcalfe.

His character has made wife Yasmeen's life hell for almost two years.

But Yasmeen (Shelley King) is currently facing trial for attempted murder after attacking her abusive husband in self-defence earlier this year.

As the storyline comes to a dramatic climax during Corrie’s special 60th anniversary episodes next week, now Ian, 66, has said the scenes were ‘intense’ to film.

Yasmeen is currently standing trial for the attempted murder of Geoff in Corrie. Picture: ITV

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, he said: “It was pretty intense because you have a lot of words to say and a lot of things to remember.

“When you’re revisiting those story points again in the courtroom it’s quite interesting because it takes you right back to when you did the scenes earlier in the storyline.

“It was intense indeed, but it was very exciting.”

Ian has been working with Women’s Aid and even released a charity single about domestic abuse sufferers, admitting it has been tough to portray such an evil character.

“You just have to keep hold of your own personality and your own self, otherwise you become totally immersed in something and you lose yourself.

“When you’re not at work playing the character, you’re at home learning the lines of the character so you never get away from it.”

Ian didn’t let slip what will happen to Geoff after the trial unfolds next week, but he did hint that the storyline is far from over for Yasmeen.

“Whether Geoff comes or goes, whatever happens to him, what is most important is what happens to Yasmeen," he told us.

“Yasmeen has to deal with the aftermath of this terrible relationship she’s been in for the last two years, and that’s where the story goes and that’s what the story should be about.”

The actor also hinted that this might not be the last time we see Geoff, as he is technically still under contract with ITV.

“We’ll have to see what happens in the New Year,” he said, adding: “Whatever Coronation Street decide, I’m still under contract for them, so I haven’t left yet.”

He added that while the past two years have been ‘challenging’, it has also been rewarding to see how the storyline has helped victims of domestic abuse.

If you’ve been affected by anything discussed, email Women’s Aid at helpline@womensaid.org.uk or contact a local domestic abuse service by using their Domestic Abuse Directory www.womensaid.org.uk/domestic-abuse-directory.

