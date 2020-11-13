Meet Coronation Street's new arrival Daisy Midgeley set to cause chaos for Jenny Connor

Jenny's stepdaughter Daisy has arrived on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street? And what do we know about actress Charlotte Jordan?

Things are about to get very complicated for Coronation Street’s Jenny Connor when her stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley turns up in Weatherfield.

The Cobbles newcomer - played by Charlotte Jordan - has been described as ‘chaotic’ with a ‘lack of filter and flirty nature’, so she is set to spice things up on the Street.

But who is Daisy Midgeley and who plays her?

Who is Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street?

Daisy is the daughter of Jenny’s ex husband, who she raised as a teen.

Charlotte Jordan is playing Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

The pair were close and have continued to stay in touch, even after Jenny left her father following the tragic death of her son.

As Daisy arrives in Weatherfield, Jenny ‘leaps for joy’, but it soon becomes clear that her stepdaughter isn't as innocent as Jenny initially thought.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teased: "Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first, but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her.

"She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about - although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.

"Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

Who is Charlotte Jordan?

Coronation Street has cast 25-year-old Charlotte Jordan as Jenny's stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley.

She has previously starred in Netflix’s Free Rein, as well as Casualty and Angel of Decay.

After bagging her latest role, Charlotte said: "I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

"Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye.

"I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”\

She also posted about the news on Instagram, writing: "I’ll be on ya telly box soon! I knewww having a northern bestie & boyf would serve me well. "

