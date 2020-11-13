Meet Coronation Street's new arrival Daisy Midgeley set to cause chaos for Jenny Connor

13 November 2020, 16:43 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 16:45

Jenny's stepdaughter Daisy has arrived on Coronation Street
Jenny's stepdaughter Daisy has arrived on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street? And what do we know about actress Charlotte Jordan?

Things are about to get very complicated for Coronation Street’s Jenny Connor when her stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley turns up in Weatherfield.

The Cobbles newcomer - played by Charlotte Jordan - has been described as ‘chaotic’ with a ‘lack of filter and flirty nature’, so she is set to spice things up on the Street.

But who is Daisy Midgeley and who plays her?

Who is Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street?

Daisy is the daughter of Jenny’s ex husband, who she raised as a teen.

Charlotte Jordan is playing Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street
Charlotte Jordan is playing Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

The pair were close and have continued to stay in touch, even after Jenny left her father following the tragic death of her son.

As Daisy arrives in Weatherfield, Jenny ‘leaps for joy’, but it soon becomes clear that her stepdaughter isn't as innocent as Jenny initially thought.

Read More: How old is Simon in Coronation Street and who plays him?

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teased: "Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first, but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her.

"She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about - although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.

"Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

Who is Charlotte Jordan?

Coronation Street has cast 25-year-old Charlotte Jordan as Jenny's stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley.

She has previously starred in Netflix’s Free Rein, as well as Casualty and Angel of Decay.

After bagging her latest role, Charlotte said: "I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

"Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye.

"I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”\

She also posted about the news on Instagram, writing: "I’ll be on ya telly box soon! I knewww having a northern bestie & boyf would serve me well. "

Now Read: What happened to Oliver in Coronation Street?

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Alex Bain plays Simon Barlow on Coronation Street

How old is Simon in Coronation Street and who plays him?

What is wrong with Oliver in Coronation Street?

What happened to Oliver in Coronation Street?

Leandra Ashton had a role in Coronation Street

Who is Leandra Ashton and what character did she play in Coronation Street?

Celebrities

Lucy Fallon was on Coronation Street for five years

Who is Lucy Fallon? Age, boyfriend and Coronation Street role revealed

Celebrities

Kean and Brooke have been together for four years

Who is Brooke Vincent’s boyfriend Kean Bryan?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Gogglebox stars aren't breaking social distancing rules

Are the Gogglebox stars breaking new lockdown rules?

Gogglebox

Here's what the Gogglebox cast do for a living

What do the Gogglebox stars do for a living? Find out what jobs the cast have in real life
Vanessa Hudgens is back with a festive sequel to the hit film The Princess Switch.

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for The Princess Switch 2, and it looks amazing

Netflix

Gillian Anderson is a British-American actress

Where is The Crown's Gillian Anderson from, how old is she and what else has she been in?

Celebrities

Anya stars in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix

Who is The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor Joy and what else has she been in?

Celebrities