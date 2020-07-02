How old is Simon in Coronation Street and who plays him?

Alex Bain plays Simon Barlow on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Simon in Coronation Street and when did Alex Bain have his daughter? Here's what you need to know...

Simon Barlow is facing a tough time in Coronation Street at the moment, with the impact of Oliver’s mitochondrial disease diagnosis causing devastation in his family.

But away from the drama on the cobbles, what do we know about actor Alex Bain and how old is he? Find out everything…

How old is Simon in Coronation Street?

Simon was born in July 2003, which would make him 17-years-old this month.

His real parents are Lucy Richards (Katy Carmichael) and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne).

Read More: Coronation Street’s Alex Bain, 18, hits back after cruel trolls criticise his parenting

Peter is later awarded full custody of Simon when Lucy dies from ovarian cancer in October 2008.

Despite Simon turning 17 this year, actor Alex Bain who plays him is actually 18-years-old.

Who is Alex Bain?

Alex Bain is from Blackburn and has played Simon Barlow in Coronation Street since 2008.

Alex made his first TV appearance in an advert for Rice Krispies, before he then starred in BBC drama Sunshine.

He doesn’t share much on social media, but occasionally posts pictures with his current girlfriend 17-year-old dancer Mollie.

When did Alex Bain become a dad?

Corrie actor Alex welcomed his first daughter Lydia-Rose last year, when his then girlfriend Levi Selby gave birth at the age of 17.

Alex split from his baby's mother Levi last May, five months she gave birth to their daughter in December 2018.

While the pair were initially thought to have split in the summer of that year, Alex denied rumours when Levi posted her 12-week scan on social media.

He said at the time: “I’m still with my girlfriend, and can’t wait to have my own little family!”

Now Read: Inside Coronation Street star Sam Aston’s family home with pregnant wife Briony Gardner