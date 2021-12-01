Coleen Nolan is spending Christmas with her new boyfriend and her ex-husband

1 December 2021, 11:02

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Loose Women favourite will be having a big Christmas celebration - and one of her ex-husbands is invited to join in the festivities...

Coleen Nolan can’t wait for Christmas - and she will be spending it with both her ex-husband and her new boyfriend.

The Loose Women favourite, 56, went through a very painful and public split from Ray Fensome in 2018, calling time on eleven years of marriage.

But she has since met a new man through online dating, and although she wants to keep his identity private, has been speaking about how happy he has made her.

Speaking to New! Magazine, Coleen said Ray, father of her youngest child, Ciara, 20, had a very cheeky reply to her finding love again.

READ NOW: Drivers risk huge £5,000 fine for driving in Christmas jumpers and big boots

Coleen with her ex-husband Ray Fensome
Coleen with her ex-husband Ray Fensome. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I told him recently. He was thrilled for me. "He said: ‘I can't wait to meet him and tell him what a d******* you are!’

"I said: ‘I think he already knows’.”

And showing that she has truly embraced the spirit of the season and goodwill to all men, Coleen plans to celebrate Christmas with both of them.

She told Woman’s Own: “He’s met all the kids and family and he’s met Ray – and everyone gets on.

“I can’t tell you his name because it’s early days and I just want to keep it to myself for now.

READ NOW: Coleen Nolan reveals how she identified online dating 'catfish'

“In a way it’s what I wasn’t getting from my marriage. He’s very like me – he’s romantic and tactile and we’ve got the same interests. It’s been great.

“My kids are all settled and now it would be lovely to think I could have someone for me for the rest of my life – and hopefully it’s him!”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Nicholas Cochrane played Andy McDonald in Coronation Street

Here's what Simon Gregson’s Coronation Street brother Andy McDonald is up to now

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec explained what happened to the I'm A Celeb set

Ant and Dec reveal moment I’m A Celebrity set was destroyed during storm

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red sparkly dress from Needle & Thread
See the new supermarket rules in England

New supermarket Covid rules explained including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Aldi

Lifestyle

If you are a Green Triangle fan then you might want to get in to the tin first

Quality Street fan shocked after counting how many of the 'best' chocolates are in each tin

Food & Drink

I'm A Celebrity return: First look as celebrities return to castle after Storm Arwen

I'm A Celebrity 2021 return: First look as celebrities return to castle after Storm Arwen
Stacey Solomon was fuming after her wardrobe malfunction

Stacey Solomon fuming at Joe Swash after he fails to tell her about wardrobe malfunction
Iris, 82, reunited with toyboy husband Mohamed, 36, as he finally moves to the UK

Iris, 82, reunited with toyboy husband Mohamed, 36, as he finally moves to the UK

This Morning

You can watch Santa and his elves in the grotto

Your kids can now watch Santa and his elves preparing for Christmas in the North Pole online

Christmas

This festive food brainteaser will really test you!

Can you identify the 24 classic festive food and drinks hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Jean Slater is played by Gillian Wright

How old is Jean Slater in EastEnders and who plays her?

TV & Movies

Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'

Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'

Lifestyle

Magic Mike is returning for a third season

Channing Tatum is set to return with new Magic Mike 3 movie

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a sparkly outfit on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink sparkly jumper from Warehouse