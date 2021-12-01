Coleen Nolan is spending Christmas with her new boyfriend and her ex-husband

The Loose Women favourite will be having a big Christmas celebration - and one of her ex-husbands is invited to join in the festivities...

Coleen Nolan can’t wait for Christmas - and she will be spending it with both her ex-husband and her new boyfriend.

The Loose Women favourite, 56, went through a very painful and public split from Ray Fensome in 2018, calling time on eleven years of marriage.

But she has since met a new man through online dating, and although she wants to keep his identity private, has been speaking about how happy he has made her.

Speaking to New! Magazine, Coleen said Ray, father of her youngest child, Ciara, 20, had a very cheeky reply to her finding love again.

Coleen with her ex-husband Ray Fensome. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I told him recently. He was thrilled for me. "He said: ‘I can't wait to meet him and tell him what a d******* you are!’

"I said: ‘I think he already knows’.”

And showing that she has truly embraced the spirit of the season and goodwill to all men, Coleen plans to celebrate Christmas with both of them.

She told Woman’s Own: “He’s met all the kids and family and he’s met Ray – and everyone gets on.

“I can’t tell you his name because it’s early days and I just want to keep it to myself for now.

“In a way it’s what I wasn’t getting from my marriage. He’s very like me – he’s romantic and tactile and we’ve got the same interests. It’s been great.

“My kids are all settled and now it would be lovely to think I could have someone for me for the rest of my life – and hopefully it’s him!”

