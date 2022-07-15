Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name

The Loose Women panelists were shocked to learn that 'Denise' isn't their co-star's real name...

Denise Welch left Loose Women viewers in shock on Thursday's show after revealing what her real name was.

During a segment on baby names, he panelist and actor, 64, confirmed that she was called Jacqueline Denise Welch - but that she'd been known as Denise since she was a child.

Speaking to her co-stars Charlene White, Jane Moore, and Frankie Bridge, she confessed it's "annoying" two effectively have two different names.

Discussing her kids' names, she said: "My name... to be honest with the boys' names, we both liked Max or Matthew, that was fine, he’s now Matty.

Denise revealed that her real name is Jacqueline. Picture: ITV

"And then Louis it's just a name I've always loved, because mum and dad had a friend called Louis and their dad was very happy with that."

She then shocked her co-stars after saying: "But with me, I'm Jacqueline Denise."

To this, a surprised Charlene asked: "So is Denise not your first name?"

Denise responded: "No, but I was never brought up as Jacquline. So my mother, according to dad, was going through a French phase and loved the idea of Jacqueline Denise.

Denise's co-stars were shocked by the revelation. Picture: ITV

"She'd been there once on a ferry and she thought Jacqueline Denise flowed better than Denise Jacqueline, which is so annoying because I've been brought up with that."

She went on: "I'll be at the doctors or wherever, and I'm saying, 'Oh it's Denise Welch... hang on a minute, it might be Denise Townley, yep. Oh actually, I think it might be Jacqueline Denise.

"And it drives me mad. I have actually taken it off my passport but it is on certain things, and it is just really annoying. So don’t do that to your children."