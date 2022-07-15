Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name

15 July 2022, 11:31 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 12:42

The Loose Women panelists were shocked to learn that 'Denise' isn't their co-star's real name...

Denise Welch left Loose Women viewers in shock on Thursday's show after revealing what her real name was.

During a segment on baby names, he panelist and actor, 64, confirmed that she was called Jacqueline Denise Welch - but that she'd been known as Denise since she was a child.

Speaking to her co-stars Charlene White, Jane Moore, and Frankie Bridge, she confessed it's "annoying" two effectively have two different names.

Discussing her kids' names, she said: "My name... to be honest with the boys' names, we both liked Max or Matthew, that was fine, he’s now Matty.

Denise revealed that her real name is Jacqueline
Denise revealed that her real name is Jacqueline. Picture: ITV

"And then Louis it's just a name I've always loved, because mum and dad had a friend called Louis and their dad was very happy with that."

She then shocked her co-stars after saying: "But with me, I'm Jacqueline Denise."

To this, a surprised Charlene asked: "So is Denise not your first name?"

Denise responded: "No, but I was never brought up as Jacquline. So my mother, according to dad, was going through a French phase and loved the idea of Jacqueline Denise.

Denise's co-stars were shocked by the revelation
Denise's co-stars were shocked by the revelation. Picture: ITV

"She'd been there once on a ferry and she thought Jacqueline Denise flowed better than Denise Jacqueline, which is so annoying because I've been brought up with that."

She went on: "I'll be at the doctors or wherever, and I'm saying, 'Oh it's Denise Welch... hang on a minute, it might be Denise Townley, yep. Oh actually, I think it might be Jacqueline Denise.

"And it drives me mad. I have actually taken it off my passport but it is on certain things, and it is just really annoying. So don’t do that to your children."

