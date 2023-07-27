Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The single presenter, 48, got more than she bargained for during This Morning's segment on Celebs Go Dating.

Alison Hammond was left blushing on Wednesday's episode of This Morning when she received a text from her ex-boyfriend live on air.

The awkward moment came as the single presenter, 48, reminisced about her time on Channel 4 reality series Celebs Go Dating.

During a girly chat with colleague Vanessa Feltz about her love interests on the show, the unattached star explained she had enjoyed her time with a guy called Ben.

In fact, they'd had so much fun she had decided to pick him as her date to the glamorous island of Dominican Republic for the finale.

Alison received the private message during a chat about her time on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: ITV

When asked if she was still in touch with her former beau, thought to be Celebs Go Dating star Ben Kusi, the telly favourite replied: "No."

But just moments later, Alison's ex-holiday companion pinged her a private message while the cameras were still rolling.

"I've just had a text from Ben, I'll read that a little bit later!," she said with a wide grin spreading across her face.

Dermot O'Leary couldn't hide his glee over the perfect timing of the text, and even took a sneaky peek at his co-star's phone under her programme notes.

Pushing his lips into a shocked pout, he joked: "Still got it!"

Alison first met Ben on Celebs Go Dating in 2020. Picture: Channel 4

In March this year, Alison updated fans about her relationship status live on TV when referred to herself as 'single' during a segment on the show.

The mother-of-one, who shares son Aidan with ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied, appeared to confirm her split with landscape gardener Ben Hawkins while discussing new ITV show The Romance Retreat.

The couple, who reportedly met when the Brummie celeb hired him to manage her Midlands property, dated for around two years and were even rumoured to be engaged.

But it's clear from today's flirty exchange that Alison is single and ready to mingle.

