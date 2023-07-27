Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

27 July 2023, 11:33 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 11:36

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air.
Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The single presenter, 48, got more than she bargained for during This Morning's segment on Celebs Go Dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond was left blushing on Wednesday's episode of This Morning when she received a text from her ex-boyfriend live on air.

The awkward moment came as the single presenter, 48, reminisced about her time on Channel 4 reality series Celebs Go Dating.

During a girly chat with colleague Vanessa Feltz about her love interests on the show, the unattached star explained she had enjoyed her time with a guy called Ben.

In fact, they'd had so much fun she had decided to pick him as her date to the glamorous island of Dominican Republic for the finale.

Alison received the private message during a chat about her time on Celebs Go Dating.
Alison received the private message during a chat about her time on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: ITV

When asked if she was still in touch with her former beau, thought to be Celebs Go Dating star Ben Kusi, the telly favourite replied: "No."

But just moments later, Alison's ex-holiday companion pinged her a private message while the cameras were still rolling.

"I've just had a text from Ben, I'll read that a little bit later!," she said with a wide grin spreading across her face.

Dermot O'Leary couldn't hide his glee over the perfect timing of the text, and even took a sneaky peek at his co-star's phone under her programme notes.

Pushing his lips into a shocked pout, he joked: "Still got it!"

Alison first met Ben on Celebs Go Dating in 2020.
Alison first met Ben on Celebs Go Dating in 2020. Picture: Channel 4

In March this year, Alison updated fans about her relationship status live on TV when referred to herself as 'single' during a segment on the show.

The mother-of-one, who shares son Aidan with ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied, appeared to confirm her split with landscape gardener Ben Hawkins while discussing new ITV show The Romance Retreat.

The couple, who reportedly met when the Brummie celeb hired him to manage her Midlands property, dated for around two years and were even rumoured to be engaged.

But it's clear from today's flirty exchange that Alison is single and ready to mingle.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Pregnant Sarah Platt breaks down in tears as baby’s father is finally revealed.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

TV & Movies

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

Lifestyle

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.

When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

Lifestyle

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and extra dates

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings

TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage.

Hidden camera reveals what happens to your luggage after check-in

Travel

Watchdog Ofgem has announced a string of proposals which will benefit UK energy customers.

What are the new energy rules? From payment holidays to 24/7 support

Money

S Club 7 recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK

Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

Lifestyle

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?

TV & Movies

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in the BBC true crime drama.

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies