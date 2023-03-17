Alison Hammond 'confirms split' from boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond appeared to confirm she has split from partner Ben Hawkins as she told Dermot O'Leary she is 'single'.

Alison Hammond, 48, appears to be single after hinting she has split from her boyfriend during Friday's episode of This Morning.

The TV star, who was recently confirmed as the new host of The Great British Bake Off, has been dating Ben Hawkins for around two years with engagement rumours even making headlines earlier this year.

However, it appears the relationship may now be over as Alison referred to herself as "single" while discussing new ITV show The Romance Retreat on This Morning.

On Friday, Alison and Dermot O'Leary were discussing the headlines of the day when they started talking about Davina McCall's new dating show for middle-aged single parents.

Alison Hammond revealed she is 'single' on This Morning
Alison Hammond revealed she is 'single' on This Morning. Picture: ITV

During the discussion, Dermot hinted that Alison should appear on the show as she fits many of the application's criteria.

Replying to him, Alison said: "Hey, I'm single."

The star did not go into more detail, but the comment was picked up by viewers.

Alison Hammond previously told Dermot O'Leary that she is not engaged, calling the reports 'fake news'
Alison Hammond previously told Dermot O'Leary that she is not engaged, calling the reports 'fake news'. Picture: ITV

It was only last month Alison and Ben were at the centre of engagement rumours, which the star eventually denied on This Morning.

At the time, she said: "Sorry, it's fake news! I'm not getting married. One day it might happen, but sorry babes but it's fake news."

Alison Hammond stuns on the red carpet at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023
Alison Hammond stuns on the red carpet at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Alison's romance with Ben was first confirmed in June 2022 when her co-host Dermot "outed" her relationship by referring to her as a "taken" woman on the show.

At the time of confirming her romance, Alison said that she had Ben "hidden for a year and a half" and "no-one knew".

She added: "He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.”

