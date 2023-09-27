Prue Leith facts: Age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Prue Leith opens up about her love life on Heart Breakfast

By Hope Wilson

How old is Prue Leith, is she married, does she have any children and what is her net worth? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As one of the judges on The Great British Bake Off, Prue Leith has been a household favourite for many years.

After starting her career as a restauranteur, Prue made a name for herself in the food world before entering the entertainment industry.

Known for her colourful spectacles, Prue has appeared on shows such as the Great British Menu, My Kitchen Rules and of course, GBBO.

How old is Prue Leith, who is she married to, does she have any children and what is her net worth? Here is everything you need to know.

Prue Leith is a regular on our TV screens. Picture: Getty

How old is Prue Leith?

Prue Leith is 83-years-old.

She was born on 18th February 1940, in Cape Town, South Africa.

In an interview with Women & Home in February 2020, Prue opened up about turning 80.

The Bake Off judge said: "Everybody says age is just a number and, obviously, it’s true in a sense that you are only as old as you feel.

"But there is also an inevitability about it… every year that passes."

Prue Leith is originally from South Africa. Picture: Instagram/Prue Leith

Who is Prue Leith married to?

Prue Leith is married to John Playfair, a retired clothes designer.

The couple wed in 2016 after meeting back in 2011.

Prior to meeting John, Prue was married to her first husband, author Rayne Kruger, from 1974 until his death in 2002.

Prue Leith and John Playfair have been married since 2016. Picture: Getty

Does Prue Leith have any children?

Prue Leith has two children, a daughter named Li-Da and a son named Danny.

Li-Da is a filmmaker and Danny is a Conservative MP.

Prue Leith (2nd-L), with daughter Li-Da Kruger (L), her son Danny Kruger and his wife Emma, pictured in 2010. Picture: Getty

What is Prue Leith's net worth?

Prue Leith's net worth is estimated as being £85million as of February 2023, according to The Sun.

The GBBO star has accumulated her wealth being a restauranteur, cookery writer and TV host.

Read more: