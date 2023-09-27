Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Each week GBBO will wave goodbye to one of their baking hopefuls as the competition heats up for the final. So who left on the lastest episode? Spoilers ahead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Great British Bake Off 2023 competition is on it's way as the contestants bake their way through each themed week in the hope of becoming the next GBBO winner.

But as Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding present their way through the series, viewers are forced to wave goodbye to one hopeful baker every week as picked by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

With a star baker and an evictee announced on each episode, things become emotional in the tent as they celebrate both success and wave goodbye to one of their fellow contestants.

So who left the most recent episode of The Great British Bake Off 2023? Here's who has gone home so far.

Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood are involved in the Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

Week 1- Amos

Nobody wants to be the first to go home but unfortunately for Amos their time was up.

Upon leaving the show, Amos said: "I will definitely keep on baking, and hope to maybe open up my own bakery and feed the world with love and cake - and who knows where it will take me."

Read more: When was The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

Read more: Who won Great British Bake Off 2022 and where are they now?