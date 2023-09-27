When is Extra Slice on? Who's hosting The Bake Off Spin-Off

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is back for 2023 – here’s all you need to know. Picture: Instagram/@britishbakeoff

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is back for another year - here's when it airs and who will appear on the spin-off.

The Great British Bake Off has finally returned to our screens, much to the delight of cake lovers all over the country.

Show favourites Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding were joined by the show’s brand new co-host Alison Hammond, 48, who impressed viewers with her warm personality and infectious laugh.

Cake Week saw contestant Amos wave goodbye to the tent after his dry sponge failed to impress the judges, which means one thing – he will become the first baker to star on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

So when is Extra Slice back on TV? Who's hosting the Bake Off spin-off? Here's all the info on the beloved sister show.

When is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on TV?

The 14th season of The Great British Bake Off began on Tuesday 26th September 2023.

And just like every year its beloved spin-off show is back to entertain baking enthusiasts, too.

Channel 4 have confirmed that Bake Off: An Extra Slice will return to screens on Thursday 28th September at 8pm, with a celebrity panel and the eliminated contestant from the main show's episode.

Comedy legend Jo Brand is returning as the host of Extra Slice. Picture: Instagram/@iamnotjobrand

Who's hosting Bake Off: An Extra Slice?

Comedian Jo Brand is back presenting the spin-off show, along with her trusty sidekick Tom Allen.

Each week, the 66-year-old writer will welcome the eliminated baker onto the couch for an exclusive interview about where it all went right – and wrong.

Alongside the unlucky contestant, a celebrity panel will critique the episode's sweet treats and gossip about all the drama from the show two days before.

Just like previous years, Tom is also back to judge the audiences home bakes and bring an extra slice of sarcasm to the fun as he unleashes his true thoughts on the GBBO creations.

Who are the Extra Slice celebrity guests?

The very first episode on season 14 saw the talented bakers attempt vertical cakes, animal-themed showstoppers and the even iconic Bake Off chocolate fudge creation.

And it was gentle giant Amos who stumbled at the finish line due to a sponge which tasted "as tough as old boots", said judge Paul.

Despite leaving in week one, the 43-year-old film and theatre enthusiast will get to meet Jo Brand and Tom Allen as he will appear on Bake Off: Extra Slice.

Also joining him on the spin-off show will be brand new host Alison Hammond and celebrity fans Stephen Mangan and Michelle Visage.

The gang are set to discuss the brand new batch of bakers and will break down the drama of Cake Week.

