Bake Off fans react to Alison Hammond's hosting debut calling her 'perfect'

Alison Hammond makes GBBO debut

By Hope Wilson

Alison Hammond has quickly become a fan favourite on GBBO.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alison Hammond, 48, made her debut as the co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off last night, with fans praising her for being 'perfect.'

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to send messages of support to the This Morning star, with one user writing: "Alison Hammond is perfect for this. Big up the brummies #gbbo"

Another posted: "Wasn’t Alison Hammond just great on the #gbbo?"

The TV favourite joined, Noel Fielding, 50, Prue Leith, 83, and Paul Hollywood, 57, to complete the GBBO line-up.

Alison Hammond made her debut as the presenter of The Great British Bake Off last night. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Alison took to social media to thank fans for their support, as well as posting a sweet dance video with the GBBO 2023 contestants.

The Big Brother star wrote: "Thanks for all your incredible message of support @britishbakeoff . Hoped you loved meeting the bakers here is some unseen footage behind the scenes 💕"

Watch Alison's video here:

Alison Hammond dances with GBBO contestants

Alison took over presenting duties from former host Matt Lucas, 49, who stepped down from the role last year.

The comedian released a statement which cited his hectic work schedule as the reason for his departure.

In March of this year it was confirmed that Alison would be joining The Great British Bake Off as Matt's replacement.

Matt Lucas appeared on The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Last night fans saw Amos be the first contestant to be eliminated from GBBO 2023.

Upon leaving, the baker said: "I will definitely keep on baking, and hope to maybe open up my own bakery and feed the world with love and cake - and who knows where it will take me."

Read more: