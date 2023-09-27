Bake Off fans react to Alison Hammond's hosting debut calling her 'perfect'

27 September 2023, 11:20

Alison Hammond makes GBBO debut

By Hope Wilson

Alison Hammond has quickly become a fan favourite on GBBO.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond, 48, made her debut as the co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off last night, with fans praising her for being 'perfect.'

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to send messages of support to the This Morning star, with one user writing: "Alison Hammond is perfect for this. Big up the brummies #gbbo"

Another posted: "Wasn’t Alison Hammond just great on the #gbbo?"

The TV favourite joined, Noel Fielding, 50, Prue Leith, 83, and Paul Hollywood, 57, to complete the GBBO line-up.

Alison Hammond made her debut as the presenter of The Great British Bake Off last night
Alison Hammond made her debut as the presenter of The Great British Bake Off last night. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Alison took to social media to thank fans for their support, as well as posting a sweet dance video with the GBBO 2023 contestants.

The Big Brother star wrote: "Thanks for all your incredible message of support @britishbakeoff . Hoped you loved meeting the bakers here is some unseen footage behind the scenes 💕"

Watch Alison's video here:

Alison Hammond dances with GBBO contestants

Alison took over presenting duties from former host Matt Lucas, 49, who stepped down from the role last year.

The comedian released a statement which cited his hectic work schedule as the reason for his departure.

In March of this year it was confirmed that Alison would be joining The Great British Bake Off as Matt's replacement.

Matt Lucas appeared on The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith
Matt Lucas appeared on The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Last night fans saw Amos be the first contestant to be eliminated from GBBO 2023.

Upon leaving, the baker said: "I will definitely keep on baking, and hope to maybe open up my own bakery and feed the world with love and cake - and who knows where it will take me."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Brad told Shona he had developed "deep" feelings for her.

Married at First Sight fans stunned as Brad admits he's 'in love' with Shona

Married at First Sight

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed? Location details revealed

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Matt Lucas was the previous presenter of The Great British Bake Off

Why did Matt Lucas leave The Great British Bake Off?

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

Trending on Heart

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy price cap 2023: Are energy prices going up this winter?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford and her family have gone on their 19th holiday in 21 months

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys 19th holiday in 21 months

Celebrities

Sue Radford and Noel Radford are TV stars

Inside Sue and Noel Radford's romance: When they met and how long they've been married

Celebrities

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Peggy and Georges were wed on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have been friends for years.

Amanda Holden opens up about her friendship with Simon Cowell

Celebrities

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Martin H has praised fans for helping him boost his confidence.

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H thanks fans for helping him 'believe in himself'

The Great British Bake Off has a tough filming schedule

When was The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

Married At First Sight has seen a selection of couples stay together

Married At First Sight success stories: Who has stayed together?

MAFS viewers can't ignore this couple's deal-breaker.

Married at First Sight viewers spot red flag for newlyweds Shona and Brad

Married at First Sight

The Great British Bake Off has produced some top winners over the years

Who won Great British Bake Off 2022 and where are they now?

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

Will there be a second series of My Mum Your Dad? Everything we know so far