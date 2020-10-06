Paul Hollywood net worth: How much does the Great British Bake Off judge earn?

Paul Hollywood has made a fortune over the years. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How much is Paul Hollywood worth? And how much does he earn on Bake Off? Here’s what we know…

Despite doubts over whether it would be able to air during the pandemic, The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens.

And alongside brand new presenter Matt Lucas and good friend Noel Fielding, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are also returning to give their critique on the amateur bakers.

But having been on GBBO from the very start, how much money does Paul earn and what is his net worth? Here’s what we know...

What is Paul Hollywood’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Hollywood is worth $15million, or £11.5million.

Paul Hollywood has been on GBBO since 2010. Picture: Channel 4

The 52-year-old has fronted Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off since 2010, while he also appears on plenty of other TV shows and has a string of recipe books.

Read More: Bake Off fans divided over 'shocking' biscuit week elimination

While Paul used to earn £100,000 per series to appear on GBBO, when the show moved from BBC One over to Channel 4, this reportedly jumped to £400,000.

Paul also reportedly owns around £8million of assets in his company called HJP Media LLP and has a pricey car collection including a £135,000 Aston Martin DB9.

He lives in a £1.45million mansion in Kent which is set in over 10 acres of land.

This was previously shared with his ex-wife Alexandra and their son Josh Hollywood until they split.

Before appearing on our TV screens, Paul worked in the family bakery as a teenager.

He then went on to work as head baker at a number of luxurious hotels including The Dorchester, Chester Grosvenor and Spa, and the Cliveden Hotel.

Now, Paul is the author of six books, including Paul Hollywood’s Bread, How to Bake and The Weekend Baker.

He has also written 100 Great Breads, Paul Hollywood’s British Baking and Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds.

Paul also makes his money by appearing as a guest speaker at food festivals across the country, including the Cumbrian Food Festival, the BBC Good Food Show and The Cake and Bake Show.

Now Read: Great British Bake Off 2020: Find all the contestant's Instagram accounts