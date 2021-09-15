The Great British Bake Off rich list revealed: See the winners who have earned millions

15 September 2021, 14:43

Picture: Instagram
Who is the richest GBBO winner? Here's what we know about their net worths...

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens after a whole year.

With a new bunch of bakers hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, we’re already guessing who is in with a chance of making it to the final.

And while the lucky winner doesn’t bag any cash prize, their victory could lead to a line of cookery books or even their own TV show.

So, let’s take a look at how much the previous Bake Off winners have earned…

Nadiya Hussain

Arguably the most successful Bake Off winner ever, Nadiya Hussain was crowned the champion in 2015.

According to The Sun, she is worth around £3.7million thanks to her TV appearances.

The star has presented a string of series’ over the years, including The Big Family Cooking Showdown and also appeared as a panellist on Loose Women.

She is also now an author and has written a children's book called Bake Me A Story, as well as novels including The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters.

Her bestsellers are Nadiya Bakes, Time to Eat, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites which are likely to have earned her over a million.

The mum-of-three also baked the Queen's 90th birthday cake.

John Whaite

John won GBBO all the way back in 2012 when he was just 23-years-old and has gone on to have a huge career in cooking.

He is thought to have made a small fortune after bagging cooking slots on This Morning and Lorraine, as well as Sunday Brunch and Channel 4’s Packed Lunch.

The star has also released his own cook books and opened a cookery school.

And we’ll soon be seeing him on the Strictly Come Dancing floor as he’ll be the first ever male star to dance with a same-sex partner.

Candice Brown

Candice Brown is thought to be worth around £1million following her stint on the show back in 2016.

Ditching her job as a PE teacher, she landed a column for The Sunday Times, and has appeared on TV shows such as Loose Women and Dancing on Ice.

She also released her own book called Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Family treats.

Aside from her work in the media, Candice and her brother Ben have bought a pub called the Green Man in Eversholt, Bedfordshire, while Candice also set up a media company.

David Atherton

David won the trophy in 2019 but his net worth isn’t known.

Following his win, David released a children’s cookery book called My First Cook Book: Make, Bake and Learn to Cook.

He also published his second book in May this year which is called Good to Eat: Read food to nourish and sustain you for life.

In January last year, he started writing a regular fitness and food column for The Guardian, Fit Food.

Nancy Birtwhistle

Just like her fellow winners, Nancy released a cookbook after her time on the show in 2014.

While her net worth is not known, Nancy previously told the Sunday Times: "I have a fairly small pension, just over £10,000 a year.

“The money I earned after winning Bake Off took me to a nice five figures.

"You don't win any money from Bake Off itself - all you get is a cake stand."

Sophie Faldo

Sophie won Bake Off in 2017 and was part of the first series after it moved from BBC to Channel 4.

After leaving, she said: "Since I did Bake Off I have earned thousands of pounds for short public appearances.

"You would think Bake Off [was my best financial decision], but it has not yet turned out to be a particularly good money decision.

"I did not prepare myself to win and I was a little bit slow to think about how I could make the most of all the attention."

