When is the Great British Bake Off 2021 on?

Great British Bake Off start date: When is Bake Off back on this year?

Calling all Great British Bake Off fans, because everyone’s favourite cake show is finally back on our screens this autumn.

After a very wet and windy summer, we will soon be meeting 12 new contestants hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will also be back as co-hosts, while the famous tent returned to its home in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury, Berkshire.

But when does the Great British Bake Off start? Here’s what we know about the 2021 series…

When is the Great British Bake Off on in 2021?

Channel 4 bosses have not released the exact start date just yet, but they have teased the show will kick off ‘very soon’.

Last year, the programme kicked off on September 22, but in 2019 it started on August 27, so we’re hoping it’s somewhere in between these two dates.

Taking to Instagram, GBBO bosses posted a short video of the tent pitched up with the caption: "Loaf is in the air... The Great British Bake Off. Coming Soon.”

Judge Paul also took to social media to share a picture with fellow judge Prue as well as Matt and Noel.

The 55-year-old wrote: “Bake Off is back soon ..... 🎉🥳😎#2021 #tent #getbaking”.

Speaking on Lorraine back in May, presenter Matt confirmed that a new series was in the works.

Matt explained: "We’re starting very soon. Like last year we’re going into a bubble. All self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts."

He added: "I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there."

Last year’s show was won by Peter Sawkins, who became the youngest-ever winner of the show.

There is also some good news for international fans of GBBO as it will also be available to watch on Netflix shortly after airing in the UK.