Who is Matt Lucas, how old is the GBBO host and does he have a partner?

The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens tonight, with a fresh set of bakers competing to win that coveted cake stand.

Along with the contestants, another new face joining the tent this year is Matt Lucas, who is replacing Sandi Toksvig as a co-host with Noel Fielding.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Matt Lucas? What's his age and background?

Matt, 46, is an actor, comedian and writer from London.

He is perhaps best-known for his work on shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, which he created and starred in with his writing partner David Walliams.

Matt has also appeared in a number of major films, including Les Miserables and Tim Burton's Alice and Wonderland.

Does Matt Lucas have a partner?

It is not known whether Matt currently has a partner.

He entered into a Civil Partnership with TV producer Kevin McGee in 2006, but the pair split in 2008.

Tragically, Kevin took his own life in 2009.

Matt previously opened up about his grief to the Sunday Times magazine, saying: "I think people respond in all different ways to grief.

"I thought I was very conscientious going to a bereavement counsellor and not turning to drink, which I hardly ever do — I probably have six units a year.

"I’m not going to start smoking again, I’m not going to do drugs.

"But I ended up eating lots and having lots of sex. That was how I responded. As much as anything I was trying to distract myself."







Matt, who decided to leave the UK in 2012, added: "I wanted to build a new life. The first thing (they say) when something as terrible as that happens is not to do anything radical.

"Don’t immediately sell your house when someone dies, don’t get a new job. But enough time had gone by for me to think now was the time to move on.

"I thought I had to go somewhere warm, so I went to California."

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Kevin's death last year, Matt shared a tribute to Kevin on Instagram.

He wrote: "This is Kevin John McGee, who died ten years ago today. I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar. We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet.

"In the end he lost his battle with addiction and depression. I guess some people don’t have the armour for this world. I think of him probably a hundred times a day, every day. In truth, I think of little else.

"I would give anything to see him again and maybe one day I will, but for now I will be grateful for the time we had together and the love we shared. It was like no other."