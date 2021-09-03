Great British Bake Off returning soon as first teaser trailer is released

The Great British Bake Off is back on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

The Great British Bake Off series 12 teaser has been released by Channel 4 bosses.

Get your oven gloves at the ready because The Great British Bake Off 2021 will be back on our screens very soon.

While we don’t know the exact start date just yet, Channel 4 have teased the show will kick off ‘very soon’.

Taking to Instagram, bosses posted a short video of the tent pitched up in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury, Berkshire.

"Loaf is in the air... The Great British Bake Off. Coming Soon," the caption reads.

Judge Paul Hollywood also took to social media to share a picture with fellow judge Prue Leith as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

The 55-year-old simply wrote: “Bake Off is back soon ..... 🎉🥳😎#2021 #tent #getbaking”.

And it didn’t take long for fans of the show to comment, with 2018 winner Rahul Mandal writing: "My heart is running so fast!!! It still gives me goosebumps... cant wait!! Hope people in US can watch it too!!!"

Bake Off is returning to Channel 4 later this year. Picture: Channel 4

Nancy Birtwhistle said: "I was only thinking - the nights are drawing in, autumn almost here but that means Bake Off will be back.

"Looking forward to meeting a new set of bakers and seeing the male judge not looking a day older.”

Last year's finalist Laura Adlington sais: “Ahhhhhhhh!! Brings back all the memories. So exciting! Xxx”.

The show was previously won by Peter Sawkins, who is the youngest-ever winner of the show.

An incredible 10.8 million people tuned into the 2020 series, which also saw Laura Adlington and Dave Friday make it to the final.

Meanwhile, there is good news for international fans of GBBO as it will also be available to watch on Netflix this year.

Variety confirmed that the new series will be streamed for audiences around the world shortly after it’s shown on UK TV.