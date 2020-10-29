Great British Bake Off: The biggest baking disasters ever

The biggest Bake Off disasters since the show began. Picture: BBC/Channel 4

From a binned Baked Alaska fiasco, to a collapsed vegan cake, here's the worst Bake Off disasters in the show's history...

The Great British Bake Off has become a TV staple after it burst onto our screens back in 2010.

Over the years, the series has moved from BBC to Channel 4, and we’ve seen the judging and presenting line up totally change.

So in honour of another incredible season getting under way, we’re taking a look back at the most disastrous moments from the show ever - including custard stealing and the iconic #BinGate.

1. Great British Bake Off 2012: John Waite’s cut finger

John Waite cut his finger in series three of Bake Off. Picture: BBC

Viewers could have mistaken GBBO for an episode of Casualty, when 2012 winner John Waite sliced his finger on an electric mixer.

John was then forced out of the showstopper round as blood filled his glove and began pouring down his arm.

2. Great British Bake Off 2013: Stolen custard

Deborah stole Howard's custard on GBBO. Picture: BBC

Howard Middleton’s hopes of creating the perfect trifle were scuppered when Deborah Manger used his custard for her own desert, leaving Howard with her sloppy offering.

She did confess to the mistake, and Deborah was sent packing from the tent that week.

3. Great British Bake Off 2014: #BinGate and the Baked Alaska

Iain threw his Baked Alaska in the bin. Picture: BBC

Who could forget #BinGate? Diana Beard committed the ultimate baking crime when she took fellow contestant Iain’s baked Alaska out of the freezer, reducing it to a melted mess.

Fuming, Iain chucked it away, before presenting it to judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood out of the bin.

Iain was then kicked out of the tent, and the British public were furious.

4. Great British Bake Off 2015: Dorret’s collapsed gateau

Dorret’s gateau collapsed on Bake Off. Picture: BBC

Dorret Conway was left sobbing after her black forest gateau collapsed.

Viewers watched behind their hands after her showstopper challenge cake turned into a melted mess when her mouse failed to set.

5. Great British Bake Off 2013: Sue ruins Howard’s muffins

Sue Perkins leant on Howard's muffins. Picture: BBC

In episode two of series five, presenter at the time Sue Perkins caused a dent in contestant Howard Middleton's muffins by resting her elbow on one.

Luckily, Sue took full blame and Howard he was able to serve the rest of them up to Mary and Paul.

6. Great British Bake Off 2020: Sura knocks Dave’s cakes on the floor

The tent was thrown into chaos when contestant Sura Selvarajah accidentally knocked her rival Dave's technical challenge onto the floor.

As Sura approached the bench with her upside down pineapple cakes, she attempted to swat away a fly she could spot hovering around the cakes.

However, it was this moment when her elbow accidentally collided with Dave's plate of finished cakes.

7. Great British Bake Off 2012: John uses salt instead of sugar

Despite going on to win the series in 2012, John got off to a bad start in episode one.

He came second to last in the technical challenge after he managed to put salt – instead of sugar – in his rum babas.

8. Great British Bake Off 2018: Ruby’s collapsing cake

Ruby's cake collapsed during Vegan Week. Picture: Channel 4

During vegan week in 2018, viewers were left horrified after Ruby Bhogal’s tiered cake tumbled to the ground.

After the bakers left the tent to get some fresh air, they watched in horror as Ruby's chocolate, lemon and coconut cake tumbled down from its stand.

