What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week? Find out everything about the technical challenge, signature bake and showstopper...

The 11th series of The Great British Bake Off is finally on our screens, with 12 new bakers battling it out in the famous tent to be crowned 2020’s winner.

And this year, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to set the contestants some difficult - and sometimes impossible - challenges.

Presenter Noel Fielding is also joined by brand new GBBO star Matt Lucas who is on hand to bring some light relief to the tension among the bakers.

Each episode sees the competitors take on a signature, technical and showstopper bake, before one is given the title of Star Baker, and another is sent home.

But what are the themes of the Bake Off and what will the bakers be doing this week?

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Week 3 - Bread Week

The third week of the competition will see the contestants try their hands at Bread making.

Paul’s favourite week will see a sweet and savoury signature, a technical challenge in aid of the NHS, and a Showstopper where the bakers must create decorative and elaborate designs in bread.

Week 2 - Biscuit week

Biscuit week almost defeated some of the bakers in week two, with a string of tough challenges.

The signature was Florentine biscuits which are sweet pastries of nuts and fruit coated in chocolate.

While the technical challenge was coconut macaroons and the showstopper was a 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

Week 1 - Cake Week

Week one always kicks off with Cake Week, which delivered it’s fair share of drama.

The 12 hopefuls were first asked to create a traditional Battenberg which is a sponge held together with jam with a distinctive check pattern inside.

Paul then tasked the contestants to make six, mini pineapple upside down cakes, with Dave’s ending up on the floor…

The bakers were then asked to make a showstopper in the shape of their favourite celebrities.

