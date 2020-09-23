Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as dramatic collision sees Sura knock Dave's cakes to the floor

By Alice Dear

The Great British Bake Off returned on Tuesday night, and it was just as dramatic as we'd hoped.

The Great British Bake Off was thrown into chaos during last night's episode when contestant Sura accidentally knocked her rival Dave's technical challenge onto the floor.

The awkward moment came when the contestants started making their way to the front of the tent to display their technical challenge – six upside down pineapple cakes.

As Sura approached the bench and placed her bake down, she attempted to swat away a fly she could spot hovering around the cakes.

However, it was this moment when her elbow accidentally collided with Dave's plate of finished cakes.

Sura was left upset after the accident ruined Dave's bake. Picture: Channel 4

All but two of the cakes fell to the floor and were ruined in the process.

Sura apologised to Dave, who told her "accidents happen", before she started crying.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas were there to reassure her, with the former Little Britain star joking that the cause for the collision was because she'd been caught by his good looks.

Dave's upside down pineapple cakes ended up on the floor following a collision with Sura's elbow. Picture: Channel 4

Judges Prue and Paul decided they would only judge the one cake that had not fallen on the floor, but the bake still didn't seem to impress them.

Sura, on the other hand, went on to win the technical challenge, but the moment looked bitter-sweet for the contestant.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas comforted an upset Sura. Picture: Channel 4

GBBO fans were left cringing at the awkward moment, with one commenting on Twitter: "Sura knocking Dave’s cakes is almost as awkward as the time Nancy took Iain’s ice cream out the freezer..."

Another posted: "And Sura won... well that’s a bit awkward."

